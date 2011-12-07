* Region sees across sector buying

* Hopes grow for Europe debt deal but caution remains

* Thai stocks poised for 7th straight gain

By Viparat Jantraprap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday on optimism that European leaders will take strong steps to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week.

Buyers looked for counters which were expected to show resilience in the face of global economic weakness, especially those which have been left with undemanding valuations after recent losses, brokers said.

Leading gainers, Thailand's benchmark SET index rose 1.6 percent to the highest in three months, while Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 1.2 percent, also hovering around their highest since mid-November.

The Thai market extended its recent gains to a seventh consecutive session and is expected to advance further by year-end, strategists said.

Sukit Udomsirikul strategist at broker SCB Securities expected fund buying to lend support.

"Foreign investors and domestic institutions would be buying. The EU summit this week is an overall positive development of the debt crisis in the continent. We have seen some short covering activity so far," he said.

Jakarta's Composite Index rebounded 1.1 percent after Tuesday's 0.7 percent loss, while the Philippine's main index rose 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent loss the day before.

According to Thomson Reuters data, the Philippines added $11.5 million in inflows, bringing inflows so far this month to $110 million.

The Philippine stock market gained 2.7 percent so far this year, making it Asia's best performer.

Stocks in Malaysia edged up 0.1 percent while Vietnam fell for a second day, easing 0.8 percent.

Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3 percent by 0927 GMT.

But gains have been capped by wariness that any agreement among fractious European leaders may again prove too nebulous and too conservative to halt the global fallout from the region's debt crisis.

Among individual stocks, Singapore property developer CapitaLand Ltd rose 2.4 percent, buoyed by hopes it could benefit from spinning off of its assets into trusts and as its valuations looked cheaper than its peers.

Thai refiner IRPC Pcl surged 7.6 percent, its biggest daily gain since January, on expectations that stronger margins for some of its petrochemical products will boost profitability next year.

Among gainers, Indonesia's top firm PT Astra International Tbk rose 1.8 percent and Malaysia's Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust Bhd made a positive trading debut, ending at 1.02 ringgit against an initial public offering price of 90 sen each. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2782.55 2749.24 +1.21 Kuala Lumpur 1482.99 1480.92 +0.14 Bangkok 1046.73 1030.77 +1.55 Jakarta 3793.24 3752.67 +1.08 Manila 4315.17 4282.77 +0.76 Hanoi 387.21 390.20 -0.77 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2782.55 3190.04 -12.77 Kuala Lumpur 1482.99 1518.91 -2.36 Bangkok 1046.73 1032.76 +1.35 Jakarta 3793.24 3703.51 +2.42 Manila 4315.17 4201.14 +2.17 Hanoi 387.21 484.66 -20.11 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 289,267,900 369,202,623 Kuala Lumpur 130,764,300 104,197,830 Bangkok 4,742,087 3,136,569 Jakarta 3,051,857,000 2,958,369,183 Manila 104,417 354,315 Hanoi 30,864 31,607