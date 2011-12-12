* EU's effort to end debt crisis boost sentiment
* Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur gain; others down
* Philippines sees inflow; Malaysia, Indonesia see outflow
* Thailand closed for holiday
By Shihar Aneez
Dec 12 Major Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday on the European Union's deal to pursue stricter
budget rules, but investors remained cautious and concerned
about whether Europe is taking sufficient steps to resolve its
debt crisis.
Indonesia gained 0.9 percent, Singapore
edged up 0.3 percent and Malaysia rose 0.5 percent.
But the Philippines and Vietnam closed down
0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Thailand was
closed on Monday for a holiday.
Monday's regional trading showed that while most stocks
gained, the mood remains "fairly cautious" because of sentiment
and concern about Europe, said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based
regional economist at CIMB-GK Research.
He noted that the euro zone is still facing potential
downgrades, which is one factor undercutting optimism generated
by Friday's Europe summit.
Other analysts said most fund mangers were in a holiday mood
ahead of Christmas celebrations and strong interest in stocks
was lacking ahead of closure of books for the year.
Despite gains, Indonesia and Malaysia on Monday saw net
foreign outflow of $20.6 million and $10.6 million respectively.
Manila had a net inflow of $4.7 million.
Trading volumes were thin in Singapore, Malaysia, and
Philippines compared to their respective 30-day average volume,
but Indonesia's volume was 1.34 times its 30-day average.
"The EU agreeing to a fiscal compact on Friday just didn't
do much for local market," said John Teja, director of broker
Ciptadana Securities in Jakarta. "I think after riding on the
wave of Europe sentiment, a healthy correction is likely in
coming days."
Anticipation that Indonesia will pass a land acquisition law
this month prompted gains for toll road operators Jasa Marga
(Persero) m up 1.3 percent, and Citra Marga Nusaphala
Persada , which rose 3.3 percent.
Construction firms Wijaya Karya Persero and
Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero) also jumped more than
24 percent on the expected land acquisition law.
Shares of Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel)
closed 2.6 percent firmer. Stocks which offer attractive yields
and stable cash flows still appeal to investors dubious about
Europe's progress, traders said.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan edged up 0.27 .7 percent by 0945 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2701.72 2694.60 +0.26
Kuala Lumpur 1467.10 1460.13 +0.48
Jakarta 3792.15 3759.61 +0.87
Manila 4276.34 4292.50 -0.38
Hanoi 375.30 377.16 -0.49
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2701.72 3190.04 -15.31
Kuala Lumpur 1467.10 1518.91 -3.41
Jakarta 3792.15 3703.51 +2.39
Manila 4276.34 4201.14 +1.79
Hanoi 375.30 484.66 -22.56
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 218,006,100 354,881,460
Kuala Lumpur 63,036,700 104,551,407
Jakarta 3,721,218,000 2,772,040,083
Manila 259,871 348,721
Hanoi 37,717 32,135