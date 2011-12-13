* Jakarta down in heavy foreign selling; sees $87.3 mln outflow

* Manila bucks trend with property shares gain

* Manila sees thin outflow; Malaysia sees inflow

By Shihar Aneez

Dec 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday on fears that any fresh credit rating downgrades in Europe will deal a fresh blow to financial markets and the cooling global economy.

Optimism over last week's European Union agreement on tougher fiscal discipline quickly evaporated after Fitch Ratings said on Monday that leaders had failed to come up with a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis, thereby increasingly short-term pressure on the debt ratings of euro zone countries.

"We don't see any near-term solution in Europe, or at least one that will satisfy the market. The recent agreement that they made is very broad, there weren't any specifics," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"The devil is in the details. How they are going to execute it?" he added.

Indonesia's benchmark share index fell 0.8 percent, Singapore 0.6 percent, Thailand 0.3 percent and Malaysia 0.1 percent. Vietnam also lost 1 percent.

The Philippines was the only regional market to buck the global downdraft, edging up 0.2 percent.

"Investors don't still feel any confirmation on the methods to resolve the debt crisis. These concerns will linger throughout this year and next year as well," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a senior strategist at broker Phillip Securities in Bangkok.

Except Jakarta and Hanoi, all other markets saw thin trade compared to their 30-day average volume as continued market uncertainty and the approach of the year-end convinced investors to stick to the sidelines.

Jakarta saw net foreign selling of $87.3 million, the highest since Nov. 10, while Manila saw a $0.2 million foreign outflow, though Kuala Lumpur received a $3.6 million inflow.

In Singapore, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.3 percent, commodities firm Olam International lost 0.9 percent, and shopping mall owner CapitaMalls Asia slumped 2 percent.

Shares of Singapore's subway operator SMRT Corp bucked the weak market with a 1.1 percent gain, as analysts see more commuters switching to trains and buses after the recent fare hike by the country's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro.

Financials led the fall in Jakarta with Indonesia's biggest bank by market value Bank Central Asia and the biggest micro lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia falling 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, even though Indonesia's economic growth has appeared remarkably resilient in the face of slowing global demand.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian gaming and property company Genting Bhd and financial CIMB Group Holding Berhad led falls with losses of more than 1.5 percent each.

Property firms helped boost Manila shares, however, with Philippine mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc rising 2.6 percent.

The firm last week said it is planning to raise up to 7 billion Philippine pesos ($162 million) via a syndicated loan in the first quarter to partly fund its 2012 capital spending.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 percent by 1000 GMT. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2685.74 2701.71 -0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1465.39 1467.10 -0.12 Bangkok 1030.61 1034.00 -0.33 Jakarta 3763.58 3792.15 -0.75 Manila 4282.62 4276.34 +0.15 Hanoi 371.75 375.30 -0.95 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2685.74 3190.04 -15.81 Kuala Lumpur 1465.39 1518.91 -3.52 Bangkok 1030.61 1032.76 -0.21 Jakarta 3763.58 3703.51 +1.62 Manila 4282.62 4201.14 +1.94 Hanoi 371.75 484.66 -23.30 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 217,834,100 342,667,103 Kuala Lumpur 89,422,200 100,044,330 Bangkok 3,116,717 3,283,592 Jakarta 3,893,858,000 2,774,705,750 Manila 211,956 348,207 Hanoi 34,640 32,129