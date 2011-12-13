* Jakarta down in heavy foreign selling; sees $87.3 mln
outflow
* Manila bucks trend with property shares gain
* Manila sees thin outflow; Malaysia sees inflow
By Shihar Aneez
Dec 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Tuesday on fears that any fresh credit rating downgrades
in Europe will deal a fresh blow to financial markets and the
cooling global economy.
Optimism over last week's European Union agreement on
tougher fiscal discipline quickly evaporated after Fitch Ratings
said on Monday that leaders had failed to come up with a
comprehensive solution to the debt crisis, thereby increasingly
short-term pressure on the debt ratings of euro zone countries.
"We don't see any near-term solution in Europe, or at
least one that will satisfy the market. The recent agreement
that they made is very broad, there weren't any specifics," said
Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
"The devil is in the details. How they are going to
execute it?" he added.
Indonesia's benchmark share index fell 0.8 percent,
Singapore 0.6 percent, Thailand 0.3 percent and
Malaysia 0.1 percent. Vietnam also lost 1
percent.
The Philippines was the only regional market to buck
the global downdraft, edging up 0.2 percent.
"Investors don't still feel any confirmation on the methods
to resolve the debt crisis. These concerns will linger
throughout this year and next year as well," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, a senior strategist at broker Phillip Securities
in Bangkok.
Except Jakarta and Hanoi, all other markets saw thin trade
compared to their 30-day average volume as continued market
uncertainty and the approach of the year-end convinced investors
to stick to the sidelines.
Jakarta saw net foreign selling of $87.3 million, the
highest since Nov. 10, while Manila saw a $0.2 million foreign
outflow, though Kuala Lumpur received a $3.6 million inflow.
In Singapore, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
fell 1.3 percent, commodities firm Olam International
lost 0.9 percent, and shopping mall owner CapitaMalls Asia
slumped 2 percent.
Shares of Singapore's subway operator SMRT Corp
bucked the weak market with a 1.1 percent gain, as
analysts see more commuters switching to trains and buses after
the recent fare hike by the country's largest taxi operator
ComfortDelGro.
Financials led the fall in Jakarta with Indonesia's
biggest bank by market value Bank Central Asia and the
biggest micro lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia falling 1.9
percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, even though Indonesia's
economic growth has appeared remarkably resilient in the face of
slowing global demand.
In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian gaming and property company
Genting Bhd and financial CIMB Group Holding Berhad
led falls with losses of more than 1.5 percent each.
Property firms helped boost Manila shares, however, with
Philippine mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc rising
2.6 percent.
The firm last week said it is planning to raise up to 7
billion Philippine pesos ($162 million) via a syndicated loan in
the first quarter to partly fund its 2012 capital spending.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 1.1 percent by 1000 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2685.74 2701.71 -0.59
Kuala Lumpur 1465.39 1467.10 -0.12
Bangkok 1030.61 1034.00 -0.33
Jakarta 3763.58 3792.15 -0.75
Manila 4282.62 4276.34 +0.15
Hanoi 371.75 375.30 -0.95
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2685.74 3190.04 -15.81
Kuala Lumpur 1465.39 1518.91 -3.52
Bangkok 1030.61 1032.76 -0.21
Jakarta 3763.58 3703.51 +1.62
Manila 4282.62 4201.14 +1.94
Hanoi 371.75 484.66 -23.30
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 217,834,100 342,667,103
Kuala Lumpur 89,422,200 100,044,330
Bangkok 3,116,717 3,283,592
Jakarta 3,893,858,000 2,774,705,750
Manila 211,956 348,207
Hanoi 34,640 32,129