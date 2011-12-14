* Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur see outflows
* Fed comments on euro zone hurt sentiment
* Analysts see no quick recovery in 2012
By Shihar Aneez
Dec 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed weaker on Wednesday in light trading volumes after the
Federal Reserve warned that turmoil in Europe poses a big threat
to the world's biggest economy.
The region's markets, like many others, have been on a
downtrend due to concerns over slowing global growth. There's
less appetite for risky assets due to the sovereign debt crisis
in the euro zone, which investors fear faces downgrades by
rating agencies.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday warned that turmoil in Europe
presents a big risk to the U.S. economy, even though it noted a
somewhat stronger U.S. labor market.
"Europe can't fix the problems. The United States is the
most indebted. I am not doubting the recovery we are slowly
seeing in America, but there are going to be many long lean
years across the board," a Singapore-based equity analyst said.
"So any rise in early 2012 should be used to reduce risk and
put into more defensive position, if necessary. I don't think
2008/9 feat is going to be repeated in terms of growth rates in
Asia. But it is going to be tough."
Indonesia ended 0.3 percent weaker to a two-week
low, Singapore fell 0.5 percent to hit its lowest close
since Nov. 25, Malaysia closed 0.2 percent down, and
Thailand lost 0.7 percent.
Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse, lost 1.1
percent, but the Philippines, bucking the trend, gained
0.1 percent.
Jakarta and Manila saw net outflows of $9.8 million and $1.6
million respectively, while Kuala Lumpur suffered $13.3 million
net foreign selling.
Except Jakarta and Hanoi, all other markets saw light trade
compared with their 30-day average volumes as jitters and the
approach of year-end kept many investors to the sidelines.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and DBS Group
Holdings Ltd each fell 0.9 percent, pulling the
Singapore market down.
Analysts in Singapore said utilities, some industries and
real estate investment trusts (REIT) will be the defensive
shares that should be attractive in 2012, while technology
shares may underperform.
In Bangkok, shares in CIMB Thai Bank surged more
than 9 percent then fell to end only 2 percent higher on
speculation it may buy a stake in TMB Bank Pcl,
Thailand's seventh-largest lender, from the government.
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl's
(PTTEP) outperformed the overall market to closed 1.8 percent up
to 172.5 baht as Citi raised its target price to 150 baht from
135 baht.
In Jakarta, a long-awaited land bill, which Indonesian
lawmakers are expected to approve on Wednesday, may boost the
overall market in 2012 analysts said.
Investors hope the bill will speed up land acquisition for
government infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
"Going into 2012 we remain overweight on banks, consumer,
infrastructure and media. Cement and property names are also set
to benefit if the land-bill is passed," said Dee Senaratne, head
of research at CLSA Jakarta.
Its top picks are Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Astra
International, Gudang Garam, Indo
Tambangraya Megah and Jasa Marga.
Analysts in Hanoi said double-digit inflation will be the
biggest concern for the stock market in 2012.
"Foodstuffs, rubber and energy sectors will be
outperformers, while the real estate industry could remain
underperformers," Nguyen Tuan, investment director of FLC
Securities in Hanoi said.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.6 percent by 0945 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau, Duy Vu in Hanoi and
Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Richard Borsuk
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2672.39 2685.74 -0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1463.12 1465.39 -0.15
Bangkok 1023.48 1030.61 -0.69
Jakarta 3751.60 3763.58 -0.32
Manila 4285.93 4282.62 +0.08
Hanoi 367.55 371.75 -1.13
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2672.39 3190.04 -16.23
Kuala Lumpur 1463.12 1518.91 -3.67
Bangkok 1023.48 1032.76 -0.90
Jakarta 3751.60 3703.51 +1.30
Manila 4285.93 4201.14 +2.02
Hanoi 367.55 484.66 -24.16
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 200,440,200 337,574,260
Kuala Lumpur 72,653,000 96,982,383
Bangkok 3,840,585 3,266,707
Jakarta 4,405,208,500 2,770,750,083
Manila 206,218 349,268
Hanoi 58,153 31,788