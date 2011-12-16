* All markets gain; U.S. data boosts sentiment
* Jakarta surges on investment upgrade, land acquisition
bill
* Foreigners buy Jakarta, sell Kuala Lumpur
By Shihar Aneez
Dec 16 Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Friday after better data on the U.S. economy helped
offset worries about the euro zone, at least for now, and
Indonesia led the way after a credit rating upgrade and approval
of an important land bill.
A fall in unemployment benefit claims and
stronger-than-expected regional factory activity in the United
States suggested an improvement in the world's largest economy,
helping Southeast Asian markets snap a three-day losing streak.
Indonesia gained 1.8 percent from its lowest close
since Nov. 29 in heavy volume, backed by net foreign buying of
$34 million, after Fitch gave it an investment-grade rating.
The passage of a land acquisition bill by parliament also
boosted the market in Jakarta. It is expected to help speed up
big government infrastructure projects.
Singapore gained 0.9 percent, the Philippines
0.5 percent, Thailand 1 percent and Malaysia
0.1 percent. Vietnam gained 0.4 percent,
recovering from a 2-1/2-year low.
Fitch Ratings upgraded Indonesia's credit status on Thursday
by one notch to BBB minus, the first rating agency to give the
emerging market an investment grade since 1997, reflecting the
country's resilient economic growth and fundamentals.
"The rally today is mainly due to investment grade euphoria
with a bigger chance of rating upgrades from Moody's and S&P in
the future," said Alfian Syah, head of research at Valbury Asia
Securities.
Banks led the gains in Jakarta, with Indonesia's biggest
micro lender, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, rising 4.6
percent, PT Bank Mandiri jumping 3.9 percent and the
biggest bank by market value, Bank Central Asia,
gaining 2.6 percent.
After Manila closed, rating agency Standard & Poor's revised
its rating outlook for the Philippines to positive from stable.
[ID:nL3E7NG270
The latest export data from Singapore also helped sentiment,
with big-cap stocks such as Singapore Telecommunications
and rig builder Sembcorp Marine gaining 2.6
and 1.6 percent respectively.
In Bangkok, Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, Total
Access Communication Pcl, surged 9.8 percent after a
plan to pay a special dividend and a financial restructuring.
"We are still seeing some modest foreign outflows and we
expect the market to move in a narrow range next week because of
caution about the euro zone debt crisis," said Teerawut
Kanniphakul, a senior analyst at broker CIMB Securities.
Thailand saw net foreign outflows of $139.1 million in the
week, as of Thursday. Malaysia saw foreign outflows of $19.4
million on Friday.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 1.3 percent by 0950 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau, Viparat Jantraprap in
Kuala Lumpur and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2659.22 2635.25 +0.91
Kuala Lumpur 1466.22 1464.11 +0.14
Bangkok 1034.06 1024.16 +0.97
Jakarta 3768.35 3701.54 +1.81
Manila 4304.94 4282.67 +0.52
Hanoi 366.03 364.48 +0.43
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2659.22 3190.04 -16.64
Kuala Lumpur 1466.22 1518.91 -3.47
Bangkok 1034.06 1032.76 +0.13
Jakarta 3768.35 3703.51 +1.75
Manila 4304.94 4201.14 +2.47
Hanoi 366.03 484.66 -24.48
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 206,412,400 326,911,657
Kuala Lumpur 77,123,600 95,168,480
Bangkok 3,906,101 5,174,328
Jakarta 4,144,291,000 2,743,298,867
Manila 217,481 340,266
Hanoi 65,300 33,097