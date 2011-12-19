* Region mostly higher on selective buying
* Singapore slumps to 2-month low
* Light trading across the board
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 Most Southeast Asian
stock markets posted limited gains on Monday as selective buying
in growth stocks such as Indonesian cement firms and
institutional buying of Thai large caps helped offset weak
sentiment elsewhere in Asia.
News of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised
fears of regional instability, while the euro zone's debt crisis
continued to keep investors away from risk assets.
Asian equities in general and U.S. stock index futures fell,
with South Korean shares tumbling as much as 5 percent, while
the dollar gained on safe-haven appeal.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 2.14 percent by 0904 GMT.
Southeast Asian markets seemed to focus more on local
factors, plus better recent economic data from the United
States.
"Our long-held view of no U.S. double-dip recession is
holding firm with recovering momentum in the United States,"
said CIMB Research regional strategist Chang Chiou Yi.
The Indonesian market was poised for a strong gain in 2012
following a recent credit rating upgrade by Fitch to investment
grade that reflected structural improvements, Chang
said.
In a choppy session, Jakarta's Composite Index ended
up 0.05 percent. PT Bank Mandiri Tbk gained 1.5
percent as it was among eight banks also upgraded by Fitch.
Faring worst on the day, Singapore fell 1.55
percent to its lowest in more than two months. The city-state,
seen as having greater exposure to global markets, fell 1.3
percent last week, the worst performance among the main
Southeast Asian stock markets.
Stocks of banks and commodity firms such as Noble Group
in Singapore were amongst the worst hit. Noble shares
dropped 3.5 percent.
Malaysia's main index ended up 0.8 percent while
Thailand's SET index ended flat.
Philippine shares inched up 0.31 percent and
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index edged up 0.37
percent amid buying in bank stocks.
Shares in Philippine National Bank shot up 9.4
percent.
Manila Standard Today newspaper reported that the boards of
Philippine National Bank and Allied Banking Corp had
approved a merger that would create the country's fourth-largest
bank with combined assets of 540 billion pesos ($12.32 billion).
In Jakarta, top cement maker PT Semen Gresik Tbk
surged 4.8 percent after data showed that domestic cement sales,
a key indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's top
economy, rose 26 percent in November.
In Bangkok, big banks, among the top listed stocks held by
most investment funds, gained, led by a 0.4 percent rise in
Kasikornbank Pcl. Fund managers bought shares to meet
demand at the year-end for retirement mutual funds (RMF) and
long-term equity funds (LTF) that offer tax breaks.
"There's good inflows from the LTFs and RMFs. Foreign
participation in the market was weaker because of the holiday
season," said Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist of broker
Tisco Securities.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2618.09 2659.22 -1.55
Kuala Lumpur 1477.78 1466.22 +0.79
Bangkok 1035.91 1034.06 -0.05
Jakarta 3770.29 3768.35 +0.05
Manila 4318.12 4304.94 +0.31
Hanoi 367.40 366.03 +0.37
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2618.09 3190.04 -17.93
Kuala Lumpur 1477.78 1518.91 -2.71
Bangkok 1035.91 1032.76 +0.08
Jakarta 3770.29 3703.51 +1.80
Manila 4318.12 4201.14 +2.78
Hanoi 367.40 484.66 -24.19
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 199,583,000 324,788,853
Kuala Lumpur 57,539,900 93,470,050
Bangkok 2,872,680 3,441,000
Jakarta 2,834,390,000 2,770,882,650
Manila 112,888 341,068
Hanoi 37,317 34,139