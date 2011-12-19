* Region mostly higher on selective buying

* Singapore slumps to 2-month low

* Light trading across the board

By Viparat Jantraprap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted limited gains on Monday as selective buying in growth stocks such as Indonesian cement firms and institutional buying of Thai large caps helped offset weak sentiment elsewhere in Asia.

News of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability, while the euro zone's debt crisis continued to keep investors away from risk assets.

Asian equities in general and U.S. stock index futures fell, with South Korean shares tumbling as much as 5 percent, while the dollar gained on safe-haven appeal.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.14 percent by 0904 GMT.

Southeast Asian markets seemed to focus more on local factors, plus better recent economic data from the United States.

"Our long-held view of no U.S. double-dip recession is holding firm with recovering momentum in the United States," said CIMB Research regional strategist Chang Chiou Yi.

The Indonesian market was poised for a strong gain in 2012 following a recent credit rating upgrade by Fitch to investment grade that reflected structural improvements, Chang said.

In a choppy session, Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 0.05 percent. PT Bank Mandiri Tbk gained 1.5 percent as it was among eight banks also upgraded by Fitch.

Faring worst on the day, Singapore fell 1.55 percent to its lowest in more than two months. The city-state, seen as having greater exposure to global markets, fell 1.3 percent last week, the worst performance among the main Southeast Asian stock markets.

Stocks of banks and commodity firms such as Noble Group in Singapore were amongst the worst hit. Noble shares dropped 3.5 percent.

Malaysia's main index ended up 0.8 percent while Thailand's SET index ended flat.

Philippine shares inched up 0.31 percent and Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index edged up 0.37 percent amid buying in bank stocks.

Shares in Philippine National Bank shot up 9.4 percent.

Manila Standard Today newspaper reported that the boards of Philippine National Bank and Allied Banking Corp had approved a merger that would create the country's fourth-largest bank with combined assets of 540 billion pesos ($12.32 billion).

In Jakarta, top cement maker PT Semen Gresik Tbk surged 4.8 percent after data showed that domestic cement sales, a key indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's top economy, rose 26 percent in November.

In Bangkok, big banks, among the top listed stocks held by most investment funds, gained, led by a 0.4 percent rise in Kasikornbank Pcl. Fund managers bought shares to meet demand at the year-end for retirement mutual funds (RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF) that offer tax breaks.

"There's good inflows from the LTFs and RMFs. Foreign participation in the market was weaker because of the holiday season," said Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist of broker Tisco Securities. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2618.09 2659.22 -1.55 Kuala Lumpur 1477.78 1466.22 +0.79 Bangkok 1035.91 1034.06 -0.05 Jakarta 3770.29 3768.35 +0.05 Manila 4318.12 4304.94 +0.31 Hanoi 367.40 366.03 +0.37 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2618.09 3190.04 -17.93 Kuala Lumpur 1477.78 1518.91 -2.71 Bangkok 1035.91 1032.76 +0.08 Jakarta 3770.29 3703.51 +1.80 Manila 4318.12 4201.14 +2.78 Hanoi 367.40 484.66 -24.19 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 199,583,000 324,788,853 Kuala Lumpur 57,539,900 93,470,050 Bangkok 2,872,680 3,441,000 Jakarta 2,834,390,000 2,770,882,650 Manila 112,888 341,068 Hanoi 37,317 34,139