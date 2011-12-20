* Euro zone woes continue to weigh on the region

* Singapore around early October levels

* Fitch's positive report lifts Thai banks

By Viparat Jantraprap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed with an easier bias on Tuesday as market players cashed in any quick gains and remained focused on risks attached to the unresolved sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone.

Late selling pulled some markets down from early highs but volume was light because of the holiday season.

Jakarta's Composite Index gave up an early rise to a one-week high, ending down 0.5 percent, while Singapore fell 0.14 percent and has now lost 18 percent this year.

At 0900 GMT, the benchmark Thai SET index was up 0.18 percent but below an intraday two-week high struck earlier.

"People tend to be bearish with a wait-and-see attitude ... With such volatility in Asian markets, all we can look forward to is window-dressing by next week," said Jakarta-based analyst Purwoko Sartono of Panin Sekuritas.

The Philippine index edged up 0.6 percent, closing at its highest since Nov. 17. Manila reported $47 million in foreign inflows in the three session to Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Big Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei average, rose as players bought back shares that had been sold after news on Monday of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-acific shares outside Japan inched up 0.12 percent by 0835 GMT.

In Bangkok, weak November trade data dampened sentiment in manufacturing shares, with electronic component maker Hana Microelectronic Pcl falling 1 percent and auto-parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl easing 0.5 percent.

Thailand reported a 12.4 percent contraction in exports in November from a year before and a 67.5 percent plunge in car sales as a result of severe flooding.

But Thai banks edged up 0.5 percent after Fitch Ratings said its outlook on the big lenders was stable despite the impact of severe flooding and potential risks from a global economic slowdown.

In contrast, Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd eased 2.1 percent.

A Fitch upgrade of Indonesian banks on Monday continued to lend support to financial shares there, with PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, among the upgraded banks, rising 1.5 percent.. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2614.45 2618.09 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1465.17 1477.78 -0.85 Bangkok 1035.63 1033.55 +0.18 (by 0900 GMT) Jakarta 3752.34 3770.29 -0.48 Manila 4342.18 4318.12 +0.56 Hanoi 365.67 367.40 -0.47 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2614.45 3190.04 -18.04 Kuala Lumpur 1465.17 1518.91 -3.54 Bangkok 1035.63 1032.76 +0.28 (by 0900 GMT) Jakarta 3752.34 3703.51 +1.32 Manila 4342.18 4201.14 +3.36 Hanoi 365.67 484.66 -24.55 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 227,176,300 320,901,760 Kuala Lumpur 84,750,700 92,949,553 Bangkok 2,928,885 3,473,363 (by 0900 GMT) Jakarta 4,263,748,500 2,787,041,133 Manila 722,205 333,286 Hanoi 46,463 34,215