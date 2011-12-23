* Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines post slim gains
* US job data gives lift
* Cautious trading expected in week ahead
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 Most Southeast Asian
stock markets edged higher on Friday, poised for slight gains on
the week amid strength in commodities-related stocks supported
by signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.
Sharemarkets reached multi-week highs on the week, with
Indonesia and the Philippines around five week
highs. The Philippines was Asia's best performer this year,
followed by the Indonesia.
Better data on the U.S. economy, including another decline
in jobless claims, helped offer some relief for the market.
However, short-term traders tended to book profits as markets
approached a Christmas holiday.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.44
percent, Malaysia's main KLSE> was 0.31 percent higher and
Jakarta's Composite Index finished almost flat at 0.05
percent after early small gains.
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia shut on Monday for Boxing
Day.
The Philippines erased early gains to end almost
unchanged, posting weekly gain of 1.6 percent, among Southeast
Asia's outperformers. Most others eked out smaller gains.
Vietnam lost 1.2 percent to the lowest since May 2009.
The Thai SET index was trading flat after a mild
gain in early trade and finished down 0.5 percent. Brokers said
the Thai market and the region could continue to be sluggish
next week due to holiday seasons and amid concern about euro
zone debt crisis.
"Markets could see a lot of cautious trading next week
because investors are not certain with the situation in Europe,"
said Sukit Udomsirikul, head of strategist at broker SCB
Securities in Bangkok.
Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening
economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally
in riskier assets. Data showed new claims for U.S. unemployment
benefit dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.24 percent at 1000 GMT.
Among actively traded shares in the region, Singapore's oil
rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd. gained 3 percent. It
advanced over 4 percent on the week. Thai energy explorer PTT
Exploration and Productions Pcl was unchanged on the
day and had climbed 2 percent on the week.
Sentiment in energy shares were supported by global oil
prices. Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Friday,
supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and the
prospect of supply disruptions from the Middle East.
(Additional reporting by Natnicha Chuwiruch in Bangkok; Editing
by Martin Petty)
