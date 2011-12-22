* Markets snap Wednesday's rally
* Profit taking rife; euro zone cautions remain
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 Southeast Asian stock
markets were mostly steady to weaker on Thursday as short term
players quickly booked profits amid weaknesses in Asia and
nagging concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.
Doubts remained over how much of the funds that banks raised
from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender would
actually flow into struggling euro zone economies, pulling Asian
shares broadly lower on Thursday.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.32
percent. It was capped in negative terrain throughout the
session, reversing Wednesday's 2.3 percent surge to one-week
high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent by 0843 GMT.
Other sharemarkets were choppy in a very tight range, with
stocks in the Philippines and Indonesia ending
flat and Malaysia finishing 0.4 percent higher.
Vietnam's main index dropped 2 percent to the lowest
since May 2009. The Thai SET index was trading down 0.3
percent by 0900 GMT.
Turnover was drying up across the region as Christmas and
year-end holidays approached.
In Bangkok, cash-rich domestic institutions bought shares to
meet demand at the end of the year for retirement mutual funds
(RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF) that offer tax breaks.
Global sentiment remained fragile but funds adopted a "stock
picking" strategy to make good returns, according to Yernyong
Thepjumnong, equity fund manager of Krung Thai Asset Management
in Bangkok.
"Markets are still cautious of events in Europe. The euro
zone issues will continue to be global challenges next year,
but, if you look at companies, there are many good firms that
look healthy," he said.
Among losers, Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd
fell 1.6 percent after Wednesday's 3.9 percent rise
and Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl eased 1.2
percent, reversing a 2.5 percent climb on the previous session.
(Editing by Martin Petty)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2664.80 2673.32 -0.32
Kuala Lumpur 1491.46 1484.98 +0.44
Bangkok 1040.50 1043.75 -0.31
(by 0900 GMT)
Jakarta 3795.44 3794.27 +0.03
Manila 4370.46 4368.88 +0.04
Hanoi 360.37 367.72 -2.00
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2664.80 3190.04 -16.46
Kuala Lumpur 1491.46 1518.91 -1.81
Bangkok 1040.50 1032.76 +0.75
(by 0900 GMT)
Jakarta 3795.44 3703.51 +2.48
Manila 4370.46 4201.14 +4.03
Hanoi 360.37 484.66 -25.64