By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Dec 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in lacklustre holiday trade on Tuesday amid easing sentiment in the rest of Asia and some selling in recent gainers like financials and commodities-related shares.

Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors squared positions in thin volume before U.S. markets reopen after a long weekend and investors see fresh data that could offer clues about prospects for the world's largest economy.

Trading was volatile and rangebound across the region.

Singapore's Straits Times Index edged down 0.1 percent and Jakarta's Composite Index ended 0.2 percent lower. Before a three-day weekend on Friday, Singapore traded around one-week high and Indonesia around a one-month high.

Markets took a breather, with the expected window-dressing activities to boost profiles of institutional investors seen at their peak last week.

The emerging Asian bourses were poised to trade narrowly toward the end of the year, brokers in the region said.

"Everyone is in holiday season. I don't think there's going to be heavy window-dressing as it should have peaked since early December," said Jakarta-based investment analyst Lanang Trihardian at broker Syailendra Capital.

Thai SET index extended its losses for a fourth session, easing 0.4 percent to the lowest in more than one week. Vietnam fell for a fourth day, sliding 1.4 percent to the lowest in almost three years.

Philippine shares edged down 0.6 percent at one-week low. Bucking the trend, stocks in Malaysia recouped early losses to end up 0.3 percent at around three-week highs.

Among regional losers, Thai Krung Thai Bank Pcl fell 1.3 percent after Monday's 0.7 percent gain on hopes for strong loan growth. Indonesia's top gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk fell 0.8 percent, after last week's 3.2 percent rise.

Among bright spots in the region, budget carrier Tiger Airways climbed 4.1 percent after its CEO made upbeat comments about its Australian operations and regional ventures. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Martin Petty)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2673.62 2676.47 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1500.91 1496.15 +0.32 Bangkok 1028.38 1032.51 -0.40 Jakarta 3789.43 3797.15 -0.20 Manila 4361.43 4387.06 -0.58 Hanoi 347.80 352.68 -1.38 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2673.62 3190.04 -16.19 Kuala Lumpur 1500.91 1518.91 -1.19 Bangkok 1028.38 1032.76 -0.91 Jakarta 3789.43 3703.51 +2.32 Manila 4361.43 4201.14 +3.82 Hanoi 347.80 484.66 -28.24