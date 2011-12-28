* Malaysia rebounds to 4-month high

* Volume light as trade winds down before holidays

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Dec 28 Most Southeast Asian stock markets drifted lower on Wednesday in light trading as market players took profits on recent gainers such as telecom shares.

Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines finished with small declines for a second session. Thai stocks ended flat, reversing early losses that came on top of four sessions of falls.

Malaysia recouped early losses to end up 0.2 percent at around its highest in more than four months.

Traders saw little prospect of further gains before the year ended.

"What sharemarkets still have to face is the global slowdown. So we should see trading markets to the end of this year and any gains should be limited without good volume to provide support," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist with broker Phillip Securities in Bangkok.

Market turnover in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines was less than half the 30-day average.

Southeast Asian stocks have been mixed this year, with the Philippines and Indonesia eking out slim gains and others falling as investors shunned risky assets because of concern about the euro zone debt crisis and the global economy.

Despite the weak performance, the Philippines was the best performer in Asia, followed in second place by Indonesia.

Analyst Akhmad Nurcahyadi of broker BNI Securities in Jakarta expected a mild rally in the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) when investors returned from the New Year holidays.

Asian shares in general fell on Wednesday in low volume. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent at 1000 GMT.

Among actively traded stocks, Thai telecoms firm Total Access Communication Pcl fell as much as 1.4 percent as it traded ex dividend. It hit an all-time high early this month after it announced a high dividend.

Indonesia's Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk PT dropped 2 percent after a 2.8 percent rise in the previous three sessions while Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co eased 0.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould)

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2666.25 2673.62 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1504.11 1500.91 +0.21 Bangkok 1028.19 1028.38 -0.02 Jakarta 3769.21 3789.43 -0.53 Manila 4336.63 4361.43 -0.57 Hanoi 350.66 347.80 +0.82 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2666.25 3190.04 -16.42 Kuala Lumpur 1504.11 1518.91 -0.97 Bangkok 1028.19 1032.76 -0.44 Jakarta 3769.21 3703.51 +1.77 Manila 4336.63 4201.14 +3.23 Hanoi 350.66 484.66 -27.65 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 91,219,700 265,992,773 Kuala Lumpur 45,030,000 88,723,560 Bangkok 1,652,550 3,462,674 Jakarta 2,078,068,000 2,854,052,083 Manila 70,419 340,737 Hanoi 57,724 36825