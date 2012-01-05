* Foreign investors buy Malaysia, sell Thailand

* Thai banks fall amid higher cost concerns

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Jan 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted limited gains on Thursday as energy shares climbed in line with strength in oil, but renewed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis weighed on sentiment in late trade after European markets opened.

Leading the gainers, Malaysia's main index edged up 0.68 percent. The Philippine index rose 0.69 percent to around five-month highs.

Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand erased early gains to end flat. The region saw light turnover, in the Philippines and Vietnam just half the 30-day avarage.

The resilience of domestic economies helped lure funds to the region this week but the external economic slowdown remained a drag on performance.

In Jakarta, brokers saw little scope for gains in the near term. BNI Securities pegged resistance for Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) at 3,933. The index was at 3,906.26 on Thursday.

"The JCI should increase in the long run thanks to optimism about the domestic economy and listed companies will probably perform well ... However, there could be a short-term correction due to profit-taking," said BNI analyst Akhmad Nurcahyadi.

Malaysia took in foreign inflows of 134 million ringgit ($42.74 million) while Thailand posted 687 million baht ($21.83 million) in outflows, stock exchange data showed.

In Bangkok, banking stocks dropped 3.3 percent as investors were concerned about potential higher costs for commercial banks.

The government's planned transfer of responsibility for 1.14 trillion baht in debt to the central bank could indirectly pass on some costs to the bank sector, brokers said.

Energy shares were among brigh spots in the region, with Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd up 2.9 percent and Philippine power producer Aboitiz Power Corp up 2.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2713.02 2711.02 +0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1514.43 1504.22 +0.68 Bangkok 1036.80 1036.21 +0.06 Jakarta 3906.26 3907.42 -0.03 Manila 4518.91 4487.77 +0.69 Ho Chi Minh 340.94 348.84 -2.26 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2713.02 2646.35 +2.52 Kuala Lumpur 1514.43 1530.73 -1.06 Bangkok 1036.80 1025.32 +1.12 Jakarta 3906.26 3821.99 +2.20 Manila 4518.91 4371.96 +3.36 Ho Chi Minh 340.94 351.55 -3.02 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 177,718,400 239,564,170 Kuala Lumpur 85,528,000 87,390,913 Bangkok 2,763,761 3,227,032 Jakarta 3,453,896,500 2,955,319,067 Manila 118,462 263,587 Ho Chi Minh 20,629 38,603