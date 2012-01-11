* Inflows push Philippine to record high
* Big caps, commodities-related shares advance
* Thai banks fall on earnings concerns
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 11 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Wednesday, helped by buying in
commodities-related stocks, but Europe's debt crisis continued
to weigh on risk appetite.
The market mood improved after U.S. stocks advanced to a
five-month high on hopes for strong corporate earnings but data
showing the German economy shrank in the final quarter of 2011
pulled Asian shares off their early highs.
Brokers said optimism about the U.S. economy and trade data
from China released on Tuesday that raised expectations of
policy easing lured short-term traders. Trading volume rose
across the board, led by Singapore and Malaysia.
"The U.S. and Chinese optimism fed a positive mood into
markets. But it could be short-lived. We think the Europe's debt
problems will cloud investment sentiment for a while," said
Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus
Securities.
Faring best, Philippine shares climbed 1.9 percent,
topping an all-time high set on Tuesday led by big caps. The
biggest firm by market value, Philippine Long Distance Telephone
Co, surged 4.5 percent to the highest since March 2008.
Manila racked up a combined $149 million in foreign inflows
in nine consecutive sessions to Tuesday, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Singapore rose 1 percent and Vietnam gained
0.8 percent. Late selling erased early gains in Malaysia
, Thailand and Indonesia.
Malaysia ended flat, Thai stocks inched down 0.13 percent
and Indonesia lost 0.7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.4 percent by 1021 GMT, retreating after
earlier hitting its highest since Dec. 9 amid hopes of robust
U.S. corporate earnings and monetary easing in China.
Thai banks dropped 1.7 percent on concerns about
weak quarterly results due by next week. In Jakarta, banks also
weakened, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia off 0.7 percent.
Singapore's rig builders extended gains on expectations of
more orders, with Sembcorp Marine Ltd surging 5.3
percent. In Kuala Lumpur, petrochemical firm Petronas Chemicals
Group Bhd rose 1.6 percent.
Traders attributed demand for energy shares to firm global
oil prices. A blast in Tehran added to concerns of supply
disruptions from Iran.
The Malaysian bourse said domestic institutions bought
shares worth a net 36 million ringgit ($11.47 million) while
foreign investors sold 7.25 million ringgit ($2.31 million).
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth 250 million baht
($7.90 million), stock exchange data showed.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2747.13 2719.83 +1.00
Kuala Lumpur 1522.29 1521.99 +0.02
Bangkok 1051.63 1053.04 -0.13
Jakarta 3909.64 3938.84 -0.74
Manila 4645.86 4561.08 +1.86
Ho Chi Minh 347.43 344.68 +0.80
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2747.13 2646.35 +3.81
Kuala Lumpur 1522.29 1530.73 -0.55
Bangkok 1051.63 1025.32 +2.57
Jakarta 3909.64 3821.99 +2.29
Manila 4645.86 4371.96 +6.26
Ho Chi Minh 347.43 351.55 -1.17
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 374,319,900 218,932,023
Kuala Lumpur 141,031,800 88,627,497
Bangkok 3,214,734 3,272,641
Jakarta 3,150,987,500 3,167,034,650
Manila 196,241 196,793
Ho Chi Minh 29,075 42,977