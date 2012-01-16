* Mass euro zone rating cuts increase risk-aversion
* Need for cash rises ahead of Chinese New Year
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, led by commodities-related and banking
shares, after euro zone sovereign rating cuts by Standard &
Poor's rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
S&P downgraded nine of the euro zone's 17 countries,
including top-notch France and Austria, and said it would decide
shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's bailout fund.
Southeast Asia saw light trading, with markets awaiting bond
auctions by France and Spain later this week, seen as another
big test of investor confidence in the euro zone.
Leading losers, Singapore's Straits Times Index
dropped 1.26 percent, after Friday's 1.8 percent climb to
five-week highs. Traders said retail and short-term traders
might sell further during the week due to demand for cash ahead
of the Chinese New Year holidays.
The Philippines' main index fell for a second
session, ending 0.76 percent lower. It had surged to a record
high last week amid foreign inflows and demand for
consumer-related stocks due to the prospect of lower interest
rates.
Manila took in $191 million in foreign inflows in the 11
sessions to Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Brokers
said the inflows came from global funds seeking good returns.
"Portfolio money has came into emerging markets like the
Philippines," said analyst Jose Vistan of AB Capital Securities
Inc in Manila.
"It may be staying for a while because of low yields that we
are experiencing globally, plus the fact that most of the
markets are depressed," he said.
Stocks in Malaysia fell 0.92 percent, Indonesia
eased 0.65 percent and Thailand lost 0.75
percent.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
index rose for a sixth session, adding 1 percent to its
highest in almost four weeks. It could extend gains this week on
demand for blue chips from institutions and foreigners, traders
said.
Sentiment elsewhere in Asia was weak, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
slipping 1.05 percent by 0415 GMT.
Among actively traded, Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd
dropped 2.9 percent after Friday's 4.2 percent surge
to two-month highs. Coal miners fell, with Thai Banpu Pcl
down 1.4 percent and Indonesia's PT Adaro Energy Tbk
sliding 1.7 percent.
In Manila, property shares reversed last week's gains, with
Ayala Land Inc falling 3.9 percent.
Ayala Land, along with other property shares, has
outperformed the market this year on expectations that low
interest rates would boost property demand.
It has surged 13.2 percent, trailing the 19.7 percent jump
in Robinsons Land Corp, the Philippines' best
performance this month.
Lower Philippine inflation for December has bolstered hopes
of a rate cut by the central bank this month.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2756.49 2791.54 -1.26
Kuala Lumpur 1509.06 1523.07 -0.92
Bangkok 1037.01 1044.81 -0.75
Jakarta 3909.69 3935.33 -0.65
Manila 4578.92 4613.83 -0.76
Ho Chi Minh 357.87 354.33 +1.00
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2756.49 2646.35 +4.16
Kuala Lumpur 1509.06 1530.73 -1.42
Bangkok 1037.01 1025.32 +1.14
Jakarta 3909.69 3821.99 +2.29
Manila 4578.92 4371.96 +4.73
Ho Chi Minh 357.87 351.55 +1.80
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 203,921,900 216,257,167
Kuala Lumpur 91,411,400 87,256,567
Bangkok 2,411,139 3,345,765
(by 0418 GMT)
Jakarta 3,121,086,000 3,253,116,883
Manila 52,117 167,507
Ho Chi Minh 29,376 42,883