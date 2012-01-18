BANGKOK Jan 18 Indonesian stocks pushed higher on Wednesday, reversing early losses after Moody's upgraded the credit status of Southeast Asia's biggest economy to investment grade, prompting buying in big-cap banks and consumer goods firms.

Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.3 percent, led by a 1.5 percent gain in PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and a 0.4 percent gain in PT Astra International Tbk, the biggest firm by market capitalisation.

Rival agency Fitch raised Indonesia's debt rating to investment grade on Dec. 15.

"The upgrade from Moody's is positive for sentiment but the effect is not as significant as that first upgrade from Fitch," said Lanang Trihardian, an equity analyst at Syailendra Asset Management.

"This is like a confirmation that Indonesia deserves its investment grade status. Not a really big positive surprise like Fitch, but it is still a good move to heighten foreign investors' trust."

Other Southeast Asian stock markets remained steady to lower as market players took quick profits after Tuesday's rally following above-forecast GDP growth in China.

Other analysts said Moody's upgrade was in line with expectations and some said it could boost Jakarta's stock market index to 4,000 by the end of January from 3,965 now.

For economists' views on Moody's upgrade of Indonesia, see . (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Alan Raybould)