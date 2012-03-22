* Late selling hit region
* Thai stocks off 1,200, selective buying lifts telecoms
* Indonesia nearly flat ahead of holiday
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, March 22 Southeast Asian stocks gave up
most of their early gains on Thursday, with Singapore and
Thailand falling into red, after data showed China's factory
activity shrank for a fifth straight month.
The weak PMI survey added to recent concerns about a
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and the risks it
poses to still sluggish global growth.
The euro zone's economy also took an unexpected turn for the
worse in March.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
trading down 0.21 percent by 0941 GMT from a 0.6 percent gain
prior to the Chinese data release, with China-related shares and
regional blue chips with significant China earnings among the
hardest hit.
Investors will continue to look for signs of stability in
the global economy before pushing stock markets higher again,
said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus
Securities in Bangkok.
"Markets were disappointed by the Chinese data and people
started to worry about momentum in the region after the recent
rally," he said.
Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 0.9 percent,
with Chinese firm rig-maker Yangzijiang sliding 2.2
percent and China Aviation Oil falling 0.4 percent.
Late selling also sent Thai stocks lower, with the benchmark
SET index ending down 1.4 percent.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.13 percent, while
Malaysia's main index ended up 0.04 percent, both
off early highs. Indonesia's stock market is shut on Friday for
market holiday and will reopen on Monday.
The Philippine index edged up 0.11 percent amid
bargain hunting in recently beaten down telecoms shares, with
Globe Telecom Inc up almost 1 percent after Wednesday's
1.6 percent fall as its high valuations prompted downgrade.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index ended 0.02
percent lower.
In Bangkok, top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl
fell 0.56 percent, after climbing 1.7 percent at one
point, while telecoms firm Total Access Communication Pcl
rose 2.5 percent on hopes of an auction of 3G
licences.
In Jakarta, PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa,
Indonesia's No.2 cement maker, rose 0.3 percent after it said
fourth-quarter 2011 net profit rose 20 percent as construction
activity increased.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2979.25 3005.63 -0.88
Kuala Lumpur 1583.24 1582.53 +0.04
Bangkok 1191.00 1207.67 -1.38
Jakarta 4041.56 4036.23 +0.13
Manila 5043.52 5037.94 +0.11
Ho Chi Minh 445.67 445.77 -0.02
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2979.25 2646.35 +12.58
Kuala Lumpur 1583.24 1530.73 +3.43
Bangkok 1191.00 1025.32 +16.16
Jakarta 4041.56 3821.99 +5.74
Manila 5043.52 4371.96 +15.36
Ho Chi Minh 445.67 351.55 +26.77
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 249,292,900 352,218,677
Kuala Lumpur 116,544,200 152,919,343
Bangkok 7,853,605 5,084,258
Jakarta 2,319,578,500 2,778,167,700
Manila 190,160 132,356
Ho Chi Minh 81,608 75,217