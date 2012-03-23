* Region reverses loss amid late buying
* Goldman Sachs upgrades Indonesia
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, March 23 Most Southeast Asian stocks
recouped early losses to end modestly higher on Friday, helped
by late buying in beaten-down blue-chips and resource-related
shares.
Sentiment in the region turned more positive as European
equity markets steadied following four straight sessions of
losses sparked by concerns over the global growth outlook.
Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.4
percent, Thailand's SET index gained 0.3 percent and
Malaysia's main index added 0.2 percent.
The Philippine index finished nearly flat after a
choppy session, while the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
climbed 1.9 percent. Indonesian markets were shut for a
Friday and will reopen on Monday.
Broader Asian shares fell on Friday and growth-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar were shunned after data
showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone
heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading down 0.1 percent at 1004 GMT.
Share markets have shifted their focus to macroeconomic
trends as corporate earnings reporting season ends, brokers in
the region said.
"It has been about China growth. In the absence of anything
else to keep the market occupied, that has taken some of the
wind out from the market," said Singapore-based Song Seng Wun,
senior analyst at CIMB.
The region generally took a breather on the week as
investors worried about the global economy, with the Philippine
stock market faring worst, posting a weekly loss of 2 percent.
Among bright spots on Friday, Genting Singapore PLC
surged almost 7 percent after Singapore's move to
license two casino junket operators, and analysts said it could
help the firm attract more big gamblers to its casino and lower
credit risk.
Malaysia-listed Genting Bhd, which controls
Genting Singapore, gained 2.2 percent. <ID:nL3E8EN0RD>.
In Bangkok, petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl
edged up 1.74 percent, after falling at one point.
But banking shares fell 0.6 percent due to high
valuations.
In its quarterly outlook for Asia Pacific dated March 22,
Goldman Sachs said it expected a period of consolidation for the
Asia Pacific in the second quarter, with market leadership seen
rotating out of global cyclicals to domestic themes.
It raised Indonesia to overweight, reflecting its preference
for domestic themes while remained underweight Malaysia because
of better opportunities elsewhere in ASEAN. The broker put
Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines market at weight.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2990.08 2979.25 +0.36
Kuala Lumpur 1585.83 1583.24 +0.16
Bangkok 1194.44 1191.00 +0.29
Manila 5042.44 5043.52 -0.02
Ho Chi Minh 454.10 445.67 +1.89
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2990.08 2646.35 +12.99
Kuala Lumpur 1585.83 1530.73 +3.60
Bangkok 1194.44 1025.32 +16.49
Manila 5042.44 4371.96 +15.34
Ho Chi Minh 454.10 351.55 +29.17