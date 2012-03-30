* Malaysia at record closing high, Jakarta at 8-mo high
* Foreign investors bullish on region's stocks
* Malaysia sees $463.8 mln inflow for the week
* Bangkok bucks trend, ends 0.6 lower; others up
By Shihar Aneez
March 30 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly
gained on Friday to end the first quarter on a strong note, with
Malaysian equities closing at a record high on strong foreign
inflows and shares in Indonesia climbing to an eight-month top.
Despite volatility in the markets on concerns over slowing
economic growth in China and the United States, the region
witnessed strong foreign inflows for the week with Malaysia
leading, followed by Indonesia.
Malaysia gained 0.7 percent to hit its record
closing high of 1,596.33 on Friday, with foreign inflows at
373.8 million Malaysian ringgit ($121.86 million), the country's
Stock Exchange data showed.
Malaysia, the worst performing bourse in the region so far
this year with a 4.29 percent return, saw 1,339.97 million
ringgit ($436.83 million) in foreign inflows for this week.
Foreign investors in the past have been interested mostly in
Malaysia's government securities, but now are turning their
attention to equities, said Gerald Ambrose, managing director,
at Aberdeen Asset Management in Malaysia.
Indonesia climbed to a fresh eight-month high before
closing the day up 0.4 percent with a net foreign buying of
$130.1 million, Reuters data showed, extending the week's
inflows to $319.1 million.
Analysts in Jakarta said the market had been boosted mainly
by expectations of a credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's
in the near future.
"I see some foreign houses upgrading Indonesia on
speculation the S&P might upgrade our credit rating to
investment grade soon after a cut in subsidy for fuels," said
Jemmy Paul, equity fund manager, at Jakarta-based Sucorinvest
Central Gani.
Indonesia's parliament is set to vote on a 33 percent fuel
price hike on Friday, to reduce a swelling subsidy bill that
threatens to undermine the budget discipline that led rating
agencies to lift the country to an investment grade status.
The region's other markets also gained with Singapore
rising 0.6 percent, the Philippines ending 0.4
percent firmer and Vietnam edging 0.3 percent up.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading 0.6 percent firmer at 1021 GMT.
Thailand bucked the trend to drop 0.6 percent, after
196.5 million in foreign inflows in the first four days of the
week.
For the quarter, Hanoi was leading with a more than 25
percent gain. Bangkok and Manila have risen over 16 percent,
while Singapore has gained more than 13 percent and Jakarta 7.8
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3010.46 2994.09 +0.55
Kuala Lumpur 1596.33 1585.44 +0.69
Bangkok 1196.77 1203.91 -0.59
Jakarta 4121.55 4105.17 +0.40
Manila 5107.73 5085.24 +0.44
Ho Chi Minh 441.03 439.63 +0.32
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3010.46 2646.35 +13.76
Kuala Lumpur 1596.33 1530.73 +4.29
Bangkok 1196.77 1025.32 +16.72
Jakarta 4121.55 3821.99 +7.84
Manila 5107.73 4371.96 +16.83
Ho Chi Minh 441.03 351.55 +25.45
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 324,462,300 328,098,420
Kuala Lumpur 232,123,200 146,578,253
Bangkok 3,179,419 5,106,618
Jakarta 2,838,434,500 2,780,718,783
Manila 75,875 144,141
Ho Chi Minh 67,123 84,820
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)