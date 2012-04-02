By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, April 2 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Malaysia's benchmark index hitting an all-time high, as investors added positions in riskier assets after surprisingly firm China manufacturing data.

Malaysia's main share index gained 0.5 percent to 1,603.8, while Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to 4,166.1, the highest since August 2011.

Optimism in Indonesia was partly fuelled by the postponement of fuel hike that has concerned market investors of rising inflation, said analyst Yasmin Soulisa of broker Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas.

Thailand inched up 0.2 percent and the Philippine index reversed early losses to end up nearly 0.1 percent.

Singapore's main share index edged up 0.2 percent.

Shares in DBS Group Holdings are expected to fall on Tuesday after Southeast Asia's biggest bank agreed to pay $7.24 billion for Indonesia's Bank Danamon, offering a 52 percent premium for a middle-ranking lender with high funding costs, raising questions on the price.

DBS said trading in its shares will resume on Tuesday.

Vietnam was closed on Monday for a national holiday. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3016.07 3010.46 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1603.78 1596.33 +0.47 Bangkok 1199.09 1196.77 +0.19 Jakarta 4166.07 4121.55 +1.08 Manila 5110.86 5107.73 +0.06 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3016.07 2646.35 +13.97 Kuala Lumpur 1603.78 1530.73 +4.77 Bangkok 1199.09 1025.32 +16.95 Jakarta 4166.07 3821.99 +9.00 Manila 5110.86 4371.96 +16.90 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 179,232,800 328,432,433 Kuala Lumpur 121,053,200 149,844,623 Bangkok 3,151,744 5,070,506 Jakarta 4,691,922,500 2,756,480,483 Manila 43,444 143,472