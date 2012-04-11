BANGKOK, April 11 Singapore shares fell to their
lowest in nearly five weeks while Thai stocks hit four week lows
on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights such as
banking and commodities shares as risk aversion weighed on
global stocks.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 1.21
percent at 2,946.44, the lowest since March 8.
Thailand's benchmark SET index fell for the fourth
straight session, finishing down 0.95 percent, led by a 2.3
percent drop in the biggest firm by market value and top energy
firm PTT Pcl.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2946.44 2982.44 -1.21
Bangkok 1154.49 1165.61 -0.95
Jakarta 4130.01 4149.80 -0.48
Manila 5017.44 5022.29 -0.10
Ho Chi Minh 458.74 450.85 +1.75
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2946.44 2646.35 +11.34
Bangkok 1154.49 1025.32 +12.60
Jakarta 4130.01 3821.99 +8.06
Manila 5017.44 4371.96 +14.76
Ho Chi Minh 458.74 351.55 +30.49
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 237,852,300 286,761,417
Bangkok 3,467,052 4,706,395
Jakarta 4,264,337,000 2,882,397,867
Manila 74,826 133,597
Ho Chi Minh 99,438 87,136