BANGKOK, April 12 Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines snapped four-day losing streaks in light volume on Thursday along with positive sentiment across Southeast Asia as investors bought beaten-down blue chips and resource shares.

Thailand's benchmark SET index climbed 1.3 percent, with market turnover halving its average volume of the last 30 sessions. The Philippine index edged up 0.6 percent to a one-week high of 5,046.78.

The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a net 1.43 billion baht ($46.28 million) on the session. The market will be closed on April 13-16 for the Songkran holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2978.14 2946.44 +1.08 Kuala Lumpur 1601.27 1597.17 +0.26 Bangkok 1169.45 1154.49 +1.30 Jakarta 4139.54 4130.01 +0.23 Manila 5046.78 5017.44 +0.58 Ho Chi Minh 465.26 458.74 +1.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2978.14 2646.35 +12.54 Kuala Lumpur 1601.27 1530.73 +4.61 Bangkok 1169.45 1025.32 +14.06 Jakarta 4139.54 3821.99 +8.31 Manila 5046.78 4371.96 +15.44 Ho Chi Minh 465.26 351.55 +32.35 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 211,661,300 281,721,013 Kuala Lumpur 145,620,500 143,689,990 Bangkok 2,381,564 4,689,581 Jakarta 4,377,851,000 2,954,614,100 Manila 67,373 132,988 Ho Chi Minh 106,537 86,393