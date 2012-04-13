April 13 Most Southeast stock markets gained on Friday with Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines hitting more than one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale aided sentiment though slower first quarter Chinese growth capped gains.

The Philippines jumped 1 percent to its highest close since April 2 led by holding firms. Indonesia rose 0.5 percent to its highest closing since April 5, while Malaysia closed 0.1 percent firmer.

Singapore edged up 0.3 percent with shares of Keppel Corp Ltd jumping 2 percent after brokers issued upbeat notes on the company following a record $4.1 billion Brazil rig order.

Bucking the trend, Vietnam closed 0.6 percent weaker. Thailand's stock market was closed for the Songkran holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2987.82 2978.14 +0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1601.27 +0.12 Jakarta 4159.28 4139.54 +0.48 Manila 5097.30 5046.78 +1.00 Ho Chi Minh 462.52 465.26 -0.59 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2987.82 2646.35 +12.90 Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1530.73 +4.73 Jakarta 4159.28 3821.99 +8.82 Manila 5097.30 4371.96 +16.59 Ho Chi Minh 462.52 351.55 +31.57 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 347,988,600 272,115,773 Kuala Lumpur 119,261,000 137,555,050 Jakarta 3,528,010,500 3,007,683,200 Manila 95,290 132,494 Ho Chi Minh 122,016 85,745 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)