April 13 Most Southeast stock markets gained on
Friday with Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines hitting
more than one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected
outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale aided sentiment though
slower first quarter Chinese growth capped gains.
The Philippines jumped 1 percent to its highest close
since April 2 led by holding firms. Indonesia rose 0.5
percent to its highest closing since April 5, while Malaysia
closed 0.1 percent firmer.
Singapore edged up 0.3 percent with shares of
Keppel Corp Ltd jumping 2 percent after brokers issued
upbeat notes on the company following a record $4.1 billion
Brazil rig order.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam closed 0.6 percent weaker.
Thailand's stock market was closed for the Songkran
holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2987.82 2978.14 +0.33
Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1601.27 +0.12
Jakarta 4159.28 4139.54 +0.48
Manila 5097.30 5046.78 +1.00
Ho Chi Minh 462.52 465.26 -0.59
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2987.82 2646.35 +12.90
Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1530.73 +4.73
Jakarta 4159.28 3821.99 +8.82
Manila 5097.30 4371.96 +16.59
Ho Chi Minh 462.52 351.55 +31.57
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 347,988,600 272,115,773
Kuala Lumpur 119,261,000 137,555,050
Jakarta 3,528,010,500 3,007,683,200
Manila 95,290 132,494
Ho Chi Minh 122,016 85,745
