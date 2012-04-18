April 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday, with the Philippines at a record high, on improved
demand for the region's riskier assets after a well-received
Spanish debt auction and positive U.S. corporate earnings.
The Philippines rose 0.6 percent to a record high of
5,219.29 in strong volume, surpassing Tuesday's peak of 5,186.52
and with banks leading gainers.
Financials also helped the Malaysian bourse add 0.2
percent, with $29.79 million in foreign inflows, while energy
counters helped the Thai exchange reverse the previous
session's loss to end 0.7 percent firmer.
Despite $15.2 million in foreign outflows, Indonesia
gained 0.2 percent to the highest since April 5. Singapore's
benchmark Straits Times Index added 0.5 percent to a
more than two-week high, with Singapore Exchange Ltd
up 1.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's main index edged down
0.1 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3000.58 2986.59 +0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1598.86 1596.19 +0.17
Bangkok 1168.05 1160.23 +0.67
Jakarta 4166.24 4157.37 +0.21
Manila 5186.20 5157.28 +0.56
Ho Chi Minh 472.16 472.84 -0.14
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3000.58 2646.35 +13.39
Kuala Lumpur 1598.86 1530.73 +4.45
Bangkok 1168.05 1025.32 +13.92
Jakarta 4166.24 3821.99 +9.01
Manila 5186.20 4371.96 +18.62
Ho Chi Minh 472.16 351.55 +34.31
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 228,979,700 272,162,870
Kuala Lumpur 116,565,500 131,896,947
Bangkok 3,113,048 4,592,151
Jakarta 4,389,149,500 3,097,409,600
Manila 153,801 126,353
Ho Chi Minh 143,503 87,586
($1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Chris Lewis)