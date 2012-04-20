April 20 Most Southeast Asian markets fell on
Friday after disappointing U.S. data stirred doubts about the
strength of its economic recovery, and on renewed concerns over
the euro zone debt crisis.
Singapore ended 0.5 percent lower, falling from a
two-week high in thin trade, while Malaysia fell 0.3
percent to a three-week low despite $14.19 million of inflows.
The Philippines and Vietnam fell 0.3 percent each.
Bucking the trend, Thailand gained 0.8 percent to
its highest since April 4, led by information and technology
shares.
Indonesia rose 0.4 percent to its highest since
April 3, with $16.7 million of inflows. Trade was heavy, with
top lender Bank Mandiri gaining 1.4 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2994.48 3008.21 -0.46
Kuala Lumpur 1591.85 1596.62 -0.30
Bangkok 1194.60 1185.34 +0.78
Jakarta 4181.37 4163.72 +0.42
Manila 5156.46 5173.28 -0.33
Ho Chi Minh 465.72 467.08 -0.29
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2994.48 2646.35 +13.16
Kuala Lumpur 1591.85 1530.73 +3.99
Bangkok 1194.60 1025.32 +16.51
Jakarta 4181.37 3821.99 +9.40
Manila 5156.46 4371.96 +17.94
Ho Chi Minh 465.72 351.55 +32.48
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 160,414,200 262,727,100
Kuala Lumpur 116,218,800 128,637,057
Bangkok 3,377,225 4,473,935
Jakarta 4,176,617,000 3,242,936,667
Manila 82,208 125,656
Ho Chi Minh 106,581 88,662
($1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgits)
