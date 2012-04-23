April 23 Most Southeast Asian markets extended losses on Monday for a third day running on renewed worries over the euro zone debt crisis and further signs of weakness in European economies.

Singapore fell 1.1 percent to a near two-week low in thin trade and Thailand eased 0.4 percent from a two-week high, led by energy shares.

Indonesia ended down 0.6 percent at a one-week low in heavy volume, with $7.2 million of foreign outflows, after credit rating agency Standard and Poor's said it was not prepared to upgrade the country's sovereign rating to investment grade status, as had been widely expected.

S&P maintained its positive outlook on the rating, but said it was concerned by signs of "policy slippages".

Despite $28.6 million of foreign inflowd, Malaysia fell 0.5 percent to its lowest since March 26, while Vietnam edged down 0.1 percent in light volume.

Bucking the trend, the Philippines inched up 0.1 percent in improved volume compared to the market's 30-day average volume.

Regional markets reacted positively to a survey that showed China's factory activity was stabilising, but were hit by late selling as European markets and U.S. stock futures fell. For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports click:

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2962.35 2994.48 -1.07 Kuala Lumpur 1583.80 1591.85 -0.51 Bangkok 1189.35 1194.60 -0.44 Jakarta 4155.49 4181.37 -0.62 Manila 5163.09 5156.46 +0.13 Ho Chi Minh 465.17 465.42 -0.12 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2962.35 2646.35 +11.94 Kuala Lumpur 1583.80 1530.73 +3.47 Bangkok 1189.35 1025.32 +16.00 Jakarta 4155.49 3821.99 +8.73 Manila 5163.09 4371.96 +18.10 Ho Chi Minh 465.17 351.55 +32.32 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 160,560,200 256,262,933 Kuala Lumpur 125,310,500 128,238,337 Bangkok 3,949,006 4,406,145 Jakarta 5,036,229,000 3,300,876,467 Manila 161,473 124,162 Ho Chi Minh 66,380 89,195 ($1 = 3.0646 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Kim Coghill)