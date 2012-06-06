BANGKOK, June 6 Indonesian shares jumped 3.3 percent on Wednesday, helping them post their biggest daily gains since September, while Thai shares snapped their two-session losing streak as banking shares rose after losses.

Jakarta's Composite Index ended at 3,841.33, gaining for a second straight day as the technically oversold market lured bargain hunters.

Buying momentum has picked up, with Indonesia's index climbing above the "oversold" mark. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) closed at 40.5, compared with 28.9 on Tuesday and 17.95 on Monday. A level of 30 or lower indicates the market is oversold.

Among advancers, shares of the world's biggest microlender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 11.2 percent thanks to its strong loan growth, a broker said.

The Thai SET index rose 1.7 percent to 1,117.95, partly lifted by gains in banking shares. But dealers said the market still faced headwinds.

"This was very much a short term relief rally. I do not think we have seen the bottom of this move and I think foreign funds remain nervous both of a global slowdown and domestic political concerns," said Andrew Yates, head of international equity sales at broker Asia Plus Securities.

Singapore's main index was up 1.8 percent . Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam rose 0.6 percent, 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Lane)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2760.83 2712.31 +1.79 Kuala Lumpur 1569.43 1560.36 +0.58 Bangkok 1117.95 1099.15 +1.71 Jakarta 3841.33 3717.88 +3.32 Manila 4966.58 4925.67 +0.83 Ho Chi Minh 426.39 421.02 +1.28 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2760.83 2646.35 +4.33 Kuala Lumpur 1569.43 1530.73 +2.53 Bangkok 1117.95 1025.32 +9.03 Jakarta 3841.33 3821.99 +0.51 Manila 4966.58 4371.96 +13.60 Ho Chi Minh 426.39 351.55 +21.29 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 297,675,300 268,671,177 Kuala Lumpur 111,143,800 125,608,383 Bangkok 4,290,661 4,672,836 Jakarta 3,836,962,000 3,150,140,467 Manila 52,673 106,398 Ho Chi Minh 91,501 89,902