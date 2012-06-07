BANGKOK, June 7 Southeast Asian stock markets traded mainly flat to higher on Thursday amid hopes about debt situation in Europe and gains in commodities-related stocks, with Vietnam leading the way after the credit upgrade by ratings agency Standard & Poor's.

Vietnam's index of Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange jumped as much as 2.4 percent and ended the day up 1.88 percent at a one-week high of 434.41. The Southeast Asia's best performer has racked up gains of nearly 24 percent so far this year.

The upgrade stoked expectations of increased fund flows and lower borrowing costs. Foreign investment to Vietnam has been negative so far this month, in line with others in the region.

Vietnam had $7.8 million in foreign outflows in June to Wednesday. For the same period, the Philippines reported $19 million in outflows, Thailand had $143 million in outflows and Indonesia posted $158 million in outflows.

Stocks in the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand gained 1.1 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.05 percent, respectively. Singapore and Indonesia retreated from day highs to end a tad lower. (Additional reporting by Hanoi bureau; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2759.26 2760.83 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1575.31 1569.43 +0.37 Bangkok 1118.53 1117.95 +0.05 Jakarta 3840.60 3841.33 -0.02 Manila 5022.95 4966.58 +1.13 Ho Chi Minh 434.41 426.39 +1.88 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2759.26 2646.35 +4.27 Kuala Lumpur 1575.31 1530.73 +2.91 Bangkok 1118.53 1025.32 +9.09 Jakarta 3840.60 3821.99 +0.49 Manila 5022.95 4371.96 +14.89 Ho Chi Minh 434.41 351.55 +23.57 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 279,413,800 272,854,140 Kuala Lumpur 139,537,300 125,059,570 Bangkok 4,553,425 4,703,284 Jakarta 3,094,053,500 3,110,164,900 Manila 60,762 100,474 Ho Chi Minh 71,298 90,739