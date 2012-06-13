BANGKOK, June 13 Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes fell on Thursday as escalating euro zone worries kept
investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial election in Greece
over the weekend with Thailand and Singapore leading the
declines.
Thailand's benchmark SET index ended down 0.4
percent at 1,158.22, led by a 4 percent drop in top refiner Thai
Oil Pcl on concerns about second-quarter earnings.
Singapore's Straits Times Index finished down 0.4
percent at 2,786.88.
Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia were little
changed, edging up 0.01 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.
Vietnam was down 0.13 percent while the Philippines
gained 0.7 percent, resuming trade after a market holiday
on Tuesday.
Shares in Indonesian cement firms rose on the back of strong
domestic cement sales. Semen Gresik Tbk jumped 3.2
percent while Holcim Indonesia Tbk gained 2.1 percent.
Broker Macquarie Research said Semen Gresik was its top
pick.
"We maintain our overweight stance on Indonesian cement due
to healthy margins despite abundant new capacity and still
strong demand drivers. Our top pick is Semen Gresik," it said in
a report.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2786.88 2797.08 -0.36
Kuala Lumpur 1576.23 1576.07 +0.01
Bangkok 1158.22 1162.93 -0.41
Jakarta 3860.46 3852.58 +0.20
Manila 5109.61 5075.85 +0.67
Ho Chi Minh 427.61 428.16 -0.13
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2786.88 2646.35 +5.31
Kuala Lumpur 1576.23 1530.73 +2.97
Bangkok 1158.22 1025.32 +12.96
Jakarta 3860.46 3821.99 +1.01
Manila 5109.61 4371.96 +16.87
Ho Chi Minh 427.61 351.55 +21.64
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 354,343,200 283,834,637
Kuala Lumpur 119,033,800 123,858,403
Bangkok 5,794,904 4,795,651
Jakarta 3,423,307,000 2,836,456,517
Manila 105,254 87,561
Ho Chi Minh 84,089 88,080