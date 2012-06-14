BANGKOK, June 14 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell along with other world markets on Thursday, led by losses
in commodity-linked shares that came under selling pressure amid
global price weakness.
News that Spain's 10-year bond yields hit a euro-era record
of 7 percent on Wednesday kept investors cautious about the debt
situation in Europe, brokers in the region said.
Among underperformers, Jakarta's Composite Index
fell 1.8 percent to 3,791.62, its lowest close since June 6, and
the Philippine index ended down 1.7 percent, reversing
two sessions of gains.
Indonesia's biggest coal miner Bumi Resources Tbk
plunged 8.9 percent, and Philippine Aboitiz Power Corp
shed 3.1 percent.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2773.81 2786.88 -0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1570.94 1576.23 -0.34
Bangkok 1153.01 1158.22 -0.45
Jakarta 3791.62 3860.46 -1.78
Manila 5020.85 5109.61 -1.74
Ho Chi Minh 425.28 427.61 -0.54
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2773.81 2646.35 +4.82
Kuala Lumpur 1570.94 1530.73 +2.63
Bangkok 1153.01 1025.32 +12.45
Jakarta 3791.62 3821.99 -0.79
Manila 5020.85 4371.96 +14.84
Ho Chi Minh 425.85 351.55 +21.13
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 203,339,200 287,216,713
Kuala Lumpur 107,620,000 124,082,800
Bangkok 5,008,760 4,866,717
Jakarta 3,117,309,000 2,840,870,483
Manila 106,839 87,798
Ho Chi Minh 46,932 86,941