BANGKOK, June 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell along with other world markets on Thursday, led by losses in commodity-linked shares that came under selling pressure amid global price weakness.

News that Spain's 10-year bond yields hit a euro-era record of 7 percent on Wednesday kept investors cautious about the debt situation in Europe, brokers in the region said.

Among underperformers, Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.8 percent to 3,791.62, its lowest close since June 6, and the Philippine index ended down 1.7 percent, reversing two sessions of gains.

Indonesia's biggest coal miner Bumi Resources Tbk plunged 8.9 percent, and Philippine Aboitiz Power Corp shed 3.1 percent. (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2773.81 2786.88 -0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1570.94 1576.23 -0.34 Bangkok 1153.01 1158.22 -0.45 Jakarta 3791.62 3860.46 -1.78 Manila 5020.85 5109.61 -1.74 Ho Chi Minh 425.28 427.61 -0.54 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2773.81 2646.35 +4.82 Kuala Lumpur 1570.94 1530.73 +2.63 Bangkok 1153.01 1025.32 +12.45 Jakarta 3791.62 3821.99 -0.79 Manila 5020.85 4371.96 +14.84 Ho Chi Minh 425.85 351.55 +21.13 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 203,339,200 287,216,713 Kuala Lumpur 107,620,000 124,082,800 Bangkok 5,008,760 4,866,717 Jakarta 3,117,309,000 2,840,870,483 Manila 106,839 87,798 Ho Chi Minh 46,932 86,941