BANGKOK, June 15 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, posting gains on the week, as a rebound in global oil prices boosted energy shares.

Singapore's Straits Times Index ended the day 1.3 percent higher, reversing two straight days of lossses, as investors regained some confidence from plans by major central banks to limit potential fallout following this Sunday's Greek elections.

For the week, the Straits Times Index rose 2.7 percent, after five weeks of losses.

Thailand's key SET index climbed 1.1 percent as market investors bought recently beaten down large caps, including refiners.

The SET index gained 3.4 percent on the week, making it Southeast Asia's best performer. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2811.00 2773.81 +1.34 Kuala Lumpur 1579.23 1570.94 +0.53 Bangkok 1165.73 1153.01 +1.10 Jakarta 3818.11 3791.62 +0.70 Manila 4930.63 5020.85 -1.80 Ho Chi Minh 433.09 425.28 +1.84 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2811.00 2646.35 +6.22 Kuala Lumpur 1579.23 1530.73 +3.17 Bangkok 1165.73 1025.32 +13.69 Jakarta 3818.11 3821.99 -0.10 Manila 4930.63 4371.96 +12.78 Ho Chi Minh 433.09 351.55 +23.19 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 231,438,800 287,774,057 Kuala Lumpur 195,813,700 124,214,603 Bangkok 6,093,820 4,905,643 Jakarta 4,255,455,000 2,828,273,667 Manila 59,383 88,103 Ho Chi Minh 72,646 85,042