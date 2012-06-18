June 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Monday as Greek election results helped boost investor
confidence, easing the fear of Europe's currency bloc breaking
up amid the lingering euro zone debt crisis.
Political parties supporting Greece's international bailout
will begin forging a government on Monday after an election
victory over radical leftists staved off the prospect of the
debt-laden country leaving the euro and brought relief to global
markets.
"We have a temporary relief that it is not a worse case
scenario. But the (euro zone) problem is not over," said Song
Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. "We don't
know how much time it will buy as the outlook of the other
troubled countries like Spain and Portugal has not changed."
The Philippines jumped 2.4 percent, Indonesia
gained 1.1 percent, Singapore added 0.5 percent, and
Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent. Bucking the trend,
Thailand edged down 0.2 percent in late selling, erasing
the early gains in the day.
Jaramporn Chotikasatien, president of the Stock Exchange of
Thailand, on Monday, warned investors to remain cautious on the
market outlook, adding that it would remain volatile over the
next two to three months on uncertainties about the debt
problems in Europe.
(Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
Editing by Ed Lane)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2824.22 2811.00 +0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1582.73 1579.23 +0.22
Bangkok 1163.41 1165.73 -0.20
Jakarta 3860.16 3818.11 +1.10
Manila 5050.41 4930.63 +2.43
Ho Chi Minh 435.59 433.09 +0.58
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2824.22 2646.35 +6.72
Kuala Lumpur 1582.73 1530.73 +3.40
Bangkok 1163.41 1025.32 +13.47
Jakarta 3860.16 3821.99 +1.00
Manila 5050.41 4371.96 +15.52
Ho Chi Minh 435.59 351.55 +23.91
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 244,393,700 290,239,357
Kuala Lumpur 141,042,400 125,695,557
Bangkok 4,147,751 4,954,480
Jakarta 3,039,495,000 2,839,082,667
Manila 98,763 86,530
Ho Chi Minh 59,246 83,860