June 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as Greek election results helped boost investor confidence, easing the fear of Europe's currency bloc breaking up amid the lingering euro zone debt crisis.

Political parties supporting Greece's international bailout will begin forging a government on Monday after an election victory over radical leftists staved off the prospect of the debt-laden country leaving the euro and brought relief to global markets.

"We have a temporary relief that it is not a worse case scenario. But the (euro zone) problem is not over," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. "We don't know how much time it will buy as the outlook of the other troubled countries like Spain and Portugal has not changed."

The Philippines jumped 2.4 percent, Indonesia gained 1.1 percent, Singapore added 0.5 percent, and Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent. Bucking the trend, Thailand edged down 0.2 percent in late selling, erasing the early gains in the day.

Jaramporn Chotikasatien, president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, on Monday, warned investors to remain cautious on the market outlook, adding that it would remain volatile over the next two to three months on uncertainties about the debt problems in Europe.

(Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Ed Lane)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2824.22 2811.00 +0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1582.73 1579.23 +0.22 Bangkok 1163.41 1165.73 -0.20 Jakarta 3860.16 3818.11 +1.10 Manila 5050.41 4930.63 +2.43 Ho Chi Minh 435.59 433.09 +0.58 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2824.22 2646.35 +6.72 Kuala Lumpur 1582.73 1530.73 +3.40 Bangkok 1163.41 1025.32 +13.47 Jakarta 3860.16 3821.99 +1.00 Manila 5050.41 4371.96 +15.52 Ho Chi Minh 435.59 351.55 +23.91 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 244,393,700 290,239,357 Kuala Lumpur 141,042,400 125,695,557 Bangkok 4,147,751 4,954,480 Jakarta 3,039,495,000 2,839,082,667 Manila 98,763 86,530 Ho Chi Minh 59,246 83,860