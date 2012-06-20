June 20 All Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday for a third straight day as hopes for new monetary stimulus by major central banks and the U.S. Federal Reserve helped boost investor appetite for risky assets.

Investors hope that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt a new round of monetary stimulus.

"Everybody is hopeful of major central banks will be looking for coordinated effort," to avert faltering global growth amid the lingering euro zone debt crisis," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore.

Malaysia gained 0.6 percent in heavy trading volume to 1,604.39 points, near its record high of 1,609.33 hit on April 3. There was a net foreign inflow of $12.07 million.

Indonesia, the region's worst performing stock market this year, rose 1.6 percent to a four-week high even though there was net foreign selling of $7.7 million. The Philippines gained 1.3 percent to its highest since May 11 while Singapore added 0.5 percent to hit a five-week high.

Thailand edged up 0.01 percent to its highest since May 17 and Vietnam added 0.4 percent (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2855.68 2842.41 +0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1604.39 1594.98 +0.59 Bangkok 1173.24 1173.09 +0.01 Jakarta 3943.90 3880.82 +1.63 Manila 5146.46 5081.61 +1.28 Ho Chi Minh 432.89 431.08 +0.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2855.68 2646.35 +7.91 Kuala Lumpur 1604.39 1530.73 +4.81 Bangkok 1173.24 1025.32 +14.43 Jakarta 3943.90 3821.99 +3.19 Manila 5146.46 4371.96 +20.31 Ho Chi Minh 432.89 351.55 +23.14 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 248,918,500 285,787,473 Kuala Lumpur 137,147,300 127,161,190 Bangkok 4,510,612 4,849,509 Jakarta 4,247,673,000 2,748,622,400 Manila 134,434 79,762 Ho Chi Minh 34,004 80,330 ($1 = 3.1565 Malaysian ringgits)