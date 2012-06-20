June 20 All Southeast Asian stock markets gained
on Wednesday for a third straight day as hopes for new monetary
stimulus by major central banks and the U.S. Federal Reserve
helped boost investor appetite for risky assets.
Investors hope that Europe's worsening debt crisis and
faltering global growth will prompt a new round of monetary
stimulus.
"Everybody is hopeful of major central banks will be looking
for coordinated effort," to avert faltering global growth amid
the lingering euro zone debt crisis," said Song Seng Wun, an
economist at CIMB, based in Singapore.
Malaysia gained 0.6 percent in heavy trading volume
to 1,604.39 points, near its record high of 1,609.33 hit on
April 3. There was a net foreign inflow of $12.07 million.
Indonesia, the region's worst performing stock
market this year, rose 1.6 percent to a four-week high even
though there was net foreign selling of $7.7 million. The
Philippines gained 1.3 percent to its highest since May
11 while Singapore added 0.5 percent to hit a five-week
high.
Thailand edged up 0.01 percent to its highest since
May 17 and Vietnam added 0.4 percent
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2855.68 2842.41 +0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1604.39 1594.98 +0.59
Bangkok 1173.24 1173.09 +0.01
Jakarta 3943.90 3880.82 +1.63
Manila 5146.46 5081.61 +1.28
Ho Chi Minh 432.89 431.08 +0.42
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2855.68 2646.35 +7.91
Kuala Lumpur 1604.39 1530.73 +4.81
Bangkok 1173.24 1025.32 +14.43
Jakarta 3943.90 3821.99 +3.19
Manila 5146.46 4371.96 +20.31
Ho Chi Minh 432.89 351.55 +23.14
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 248,918,500 285,787,473
Kuala Lumpur 137,147,300 127,161,190
Bangkok 4,510,612 4,849,509
Jakarta 4,247,673,000 2,748,622,400
Manila 134,434 79,762
Ho Chi Minh 34,004 80,330
($1 = 3.1565 Malaysian ringgits)