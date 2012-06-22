June 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Friday as fears over weaker global economic growth hit
investor appetite for risky assets.
U.S manufacturing grew in June at its slowest pace in 11
months, an industry survey showed on Thursday, and data showed
the euro zone's private sector shrinking at its fastest pace in
three years this month, while Chinese manufacturing contracted
for an eighth straight month.
Indonesia, the region's worst performing market this
year, lost 0.3 percent with a $49 million foreign outflow and
Thailand fell 0.5 percent to a two-week low. Singapore
edged down 0.1 percent and Vietnam ended 0.9
percent weaker to its lowest since June 14.
Bucking the trend, Malaysia edged up 0.1 with
a$22.07 million inflow, extending net foreign buying to $79
million in the last four sessions.
The Philippines, the region's second best performer
after Vietnam, also ended 0.2 percent firmer led by a 2.9
percent gain for Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT)
, which has the country's biggest market capitalisation.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2828.09 2830.15 -0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1603.07 1601.43 +0.10
Bangkok 1152.91 1159.05 -0.53
Jakarta 3889.52 3901.79 -0.31
Manila 5120.07 5109.43 +0.21
Ho Chi Minh 427.17 431.14 -0.92
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2828.09 2646.35 +6.87
Kuala Lumpur 1603.07 1530.73 +4.73
Bangkok 1152.91 1025.32 +12.44
Jakarta 3889.52 3821.99 +1.77
Manila 5120.07 4371.96 +17.11
Ho Chi Minh 427.17 351.55 +21.51
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 201,026,600 280,733,217
Kuala Lumpur 171,713,100 127,852,080
Bangkok 3,668,156 4,685,476
Jakarta 2,389,715,000 2,815,027,783
Manila 99,356 83,756
($1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgit)