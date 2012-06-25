BANGKOK, June 25 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Monday, after a range-bound session, with
Philippine shares bucking the trend as large cap stocks such as
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) rose on
hopes of better earnings.
The Philippine benchmark stock index rose 0.9 percent
to its highest close in six weeks, led by a 4.9 percent gain by
top telecoms firm PLDT, which was also the most actively traded.
The outlook for Philippine companies' earnings was
attractive, including telecoms, conglomerates and power firms,
said Oliver Plana, head of sales at AsiaSec Equities Inc in
Manila.
"The domestic market increasingly got good foreign buying
interest. It is because of good macro numbers and the profit
expectation has gone up," he said.
Overall, the emerging region's investors remained wary of
persistent fears about Europe's debt crisis and fresh concerns
about global economic growth. Malaysia ended flat,
climbing at one point to an intraday record high of 1,611.50.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2815.26 2828.09 -0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1603.07 0.00
Bangkok 1147.43 1152.91 -0.48
Jakarta 3857.59 3889.52 -0.82
Manila 5167.20 5120.07 +0.92
Ho Chi Minh 424.12 427.17 -0.71
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2815.26 2646.35 +6.38
Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1530.73 +4.73
Bangkok 1147.43 1025.32 +11.91
Jakarta 3857.59 3821.99 +0.93
Manila 5167.20 4371.96 +18.19
Ho Chi Minh 424.12 351.55 +20.64
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 178,891,800 274,056,583
Kuala Lumpur 129,318,600 130,163,547
Bangkok 3,124,264 4,554,490
Jakarta 1,878,919,000 2,800,955,117
Manila 118,744 82,123
Ho Chi Minh 62,794 72,554