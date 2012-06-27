BANGKOK, June 27 Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand rose to one-week closing high on Wednesday as buying interest picked up in large cap stocks and banking shares recently hit by falling appetite for riskier assets.

Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 1.3 percent, reversing four sessions of losses, Jakarta's Composite Index and Thai SET index both rose for a second session, adding 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Domestic institutions were bullish on Thai stock market as growing domestic consumption boded well for the outlook of certain sectors such as consumer and banking, but some foreign funds remained cautious, said Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist at broker Tisco Securities.

Foreign investors continued to take money out of Thai stocks, with the outflows extending for the second month, in line with Indonesia but contrasting with inflows into the Philippines, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Thai stocks had net foreign selling of $430 million in the month to June 26, ahead of Indonesia's net foreign outflows of $272 million for the same period while the Philippines reported $160 million worth of foreign inflows. (Editing by Anand Basu)

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2841.60 2805.63 +1.28 Kuala Lumpur 1601.89 1594.10 +0.49 Bangkok 1165.98 1151.09 +1.29 Jakarta 3934.87 3881.40 +1.38 Manila 5257.92 5193.84 +1.23 Ho Chi Minh 418.04 419.19 -0.27 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2841.60 2646.35 +7.38 Kuala Lumpur 1601.89 1530.73 +4.65 Bangkok 1165.98 1025.32 +13.72 Jakarta 3934.87 3821.99 +2.95 Manila 5257.92 4371.96 +20.26 Ho Chi Minh 418.04 351.55 +18.91 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 230,918,700 270,326,667 Kuala Lumpur 152,073,900 129,684,683 Bangkok 4,037,968 4,352,230 Jakarta 2,563,368,000 2,762,816,150 Manila 248,272 82,818 Ho Chi Minh 43,901 69,409