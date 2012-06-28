BANGKOK, June 28 Indonesian stocks retreated from a five-week high on Thursday while Philippine shares lost earlier gains to end slightly lower amid broad-based selling in energy linked stocks following a slip in global oil prices amid worries about euro zone crisis.

Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 1.2 percent, with coal mining stock Harum Energy Tbk, which fell 3.5 percent, was among the biggest drags on the market. The Philippine index fell 0.03 percent on the day.

Philippine stock market was up 20 percent this year, ranking as the second best after Pakistan's gain of 22 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed. Manila has benefited this month from foreign investors seeking buying opportunities in an undervalued market.

Figures for June to Wednesday showed net foreign buying of $160 million on Philippine shares, contrasting to Indonesia and Thailand which reported net foreign selling of $230 million and $425 million for the period, respectively, Thomson Reuters data showed.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2846.82 2841.60 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1594.24 1601.89 -0.48 Bangkok 1171.32 1165.98 +0.46 Jakarta 3887.58 3934.87 -1.20 Manila 5256.15 5257.92 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 418.16 418.04 +0.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2846.82 2646.35 +7.58 Kuala Lumpur 1594.24 1530.73 +4.15 Bangkok 1171.32 1025.32 +14.24 Jakarta 3887.58 3821.99 +1.72 Manila 5256.15 4371.96 +20.22 Ho Chi Minh 418.16 351.55 +18.95 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 329,332,800 264,368,297 Kuala Lumpur 107,230,600 127,573,670 Bangkok 3,615,357 4,327,469 Jakarta 2,276,776,000 2,764,506,517 Manila 186,252 87,638 Ho Chi Minh 42,933 67,991