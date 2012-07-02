BANGKOK, July 2 Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly higher on Monday, with Philippine and Singapore
stocks hovering around their highest in almost two months, as
investors cheered moves by European leaders to shore up the
region's troubled banks.
The Philippine index closed up 1 percent at the
highest since May 4, after notching up 2.7 percent gain in the
April-June quarter, Southeast Asia's best performer amid foreign
inflows to the market.
Singapore's Straits Times index, which posted more
than 4 percent loss in the second quarter, closed up 1.1
percent, led by oil rig builders such as Keppel Corp Ltd
after oil prices staged a strong rally on Friday.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2910.59 2878.45 +1.12
Kuala Lumpur 1600.85 1599.15 +0.11
Bangkok 1188.74 1172.11 +1.42
Jakarta 3991.54 3955.58 +0.91
Manila 5300.24 5246.41 +1.03
Ho Chi Minh 419.30 422.37 -0.73
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2910.59 2646.35 +9.99
Kuala Lumpur 1600.85 1530.73 +4.58
Bangkok 1188.74 1025.32 +15.94
Jakarta 3991.54 3821.99 +4.44
Manila 5300.24 4371.96 +21.23
Ho Chi Minh 419.30 351.55 +19.27
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 234,254,000 265,911,830
Kuala Lumpur 95,596,000 126,570,973
Bangkok 3,632,096 4,226,354
Jakarta 3,050,079,500 2,707,726,583
Manila 180,378 91,778
Ho Chi Minh 38,609 91,778