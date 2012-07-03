BANGKOK, July 3 Southeast Asian stock indexes mostly gained on Tuesday amid hopes that major central banks will take further policy steps to support weak economies while stronger oil prices bolstered buying into energy-linked stocks.

The Philippine index finished up 1.24 percent at an all-time high while Singapore's Straits Times Index and Jakarta's Composite Index both climbed more than 1 percent to their highest in almost two months.

Investors bought large caps and commodities such as Singapore's Golden Agri Resources Ltd, Indonesia's Bank Rakyat and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co which were up 5.1 percent, 3.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2945.33 2910.59 +1.19 Kuala Lumpur 1607.74 1600.85 +0.43 Bangkok 1198.07 1188.74 +0.78 Jakarta 4049.89 3991.54 +1.46 Manila 5365.70 5300.24 +1.24 Ho Chi Minh 413.09 419.30 -1.48 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2945.33 2646.35 +11.30 Kuala Lumpur 1607.74 1530.73 +5.03 Bangkok 1198.07 1025.32 +16.85 Jakarta 4049.89 3821.99 +5.96 Manila 5365.70 4371.96 +22.73 Ho Chi Minh 413.09 351.55 +17.51 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 364,522,400 265,883,343 Kuala Lumpur 148,990,200 126,426,413 Bangkok 3,985,931 4,190,262 Jakarta 3,110,420,000 2,717,233,333 Manila 125,198 94,337 Ho Chi Minh 43,271 64,720