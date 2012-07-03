BANGKOK, July 3 Southeast Asian stock indexes
mostly gained on Tuesday amid hopes that major central banks
will take further policy steps to support weak economies while
stronger oil prices bolstered buying into energy-linked stocks.
The Philippine index finished up 1.24 percent at an
all-time high while Singapore's Straits Times Index and
Jakarta's Composite Index both climbed more than 1
percent to their highest in almost two months.
Investors bought large caps and commodities such as
Singapore's Golden Agri Resources Ltd, Indonesia's
Bank Rakyat and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
which were up 5.1 percent, 3.2 percent and 1.6 percent,
respectively.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2945.33 2910.59 +1.19
Kuala Lumpur 1607.74 1600.85 +0.43
Bangkok 1198.07 1188.74 +0.78
Jakarta 4049.89 3991.54 +1.46
Manila 5365.70 5300.24 +1.24
Ho Chi Minh 413.09 419.30 -1.48
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2945.33 2646.35 +11.30
Kuala Lumpur 1607.74 1530.73 +5.03
Bangkok 1198.07 1025.32 +16.85
Jakarta 4049.89 3821.99 +5.96
Manila 5365.70 4371.96 +22.73
Ho Chi Minh 413.09 351.55 +17.51
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 364,522,400 265,883,343
Kuala Lumpur 148,990,200 126,426,413
Bangkok 3,985,931 4,190,262
Jakarta 3,110,420,000 2,717,233,333
Manila 125,198 94,337
Ho Chi Minh 43,271 64,720