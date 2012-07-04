BANGKOK, July 4 Malaysia's stock index touched an all-time high on Wednesday, led by gains in large-caps such as Sime Darby Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd , and Indonesian shares gained, with coal miners leading the way.

Malaysia's main index added 0.4 percent, with petrochemical firm Petronas Chemicals rising 2.5 percent. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.64 percent as Adaro Energy Tbk surged 4.5 percent.

Strong oil market bolstered positive sentiment toward energy linked shares, traders said.

Most other markets in the region retreated from their day's high as investors took profits after recent rallies, with the Philippine index inching down 0.2 percent after climbing at one point to an intra-day record high of 5,403.16. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2948.77 2945.33 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1613.75 1607.74 +0.37 Bangkok 1194.15 1198.07 -0.33 Jakarta 4075.92 4049.89 +0.64 Manila 5354.72 5365.70 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 410.73 413.09 -0.57 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2948.77 2646.35 +11.43 Kuala Lumpur 1613.75 1530.73 +5.42 Bangkok 1194.15 1025.32 +16.47 Jakarta 4075.92 3821.99 +6.64 Manila 5354.72 4371.96 +22.48 Ho Chi Minh 410.73 351.55 +16.83 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 250,596,100 268,020,547 Kuala Lumpur 121,195,100 127,795,923 Bangkok 3,613,240 4,190,676 Jakarta 3,969,383,000 2,707,809,700 Manila 195,262 96,031 Ho Chi Minh 27,634 63,347