BANGKOK, July 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday after a rangebound session ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision, with Singapore led by gains in developers such as Capitaland Ltd supported by strong property demand.

Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.8 percent to 2,971.47, marking its seventh straight day of gains and its longest winning streak in one year. Capitaland, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, advanced 2.8 percent.

The Thai SET index gained 0.6 percent while Malaysian shares closed up 0.04 percent, topping Wednesday's record closing high. The Philippine index inched up 0.3 percent, hovering near its all-time intraday high hit on Wednesday.

Vietnam shares added 0.8 percent after three sessions of losses. Indonesia bucked the trend, ending 0.15 percent lower.

The emerging region posted foreign inflows this week, with Indonesia taking in $156 million in the week to Wednesday, ahead of $94 million in inflows by Manila, Thailand's $40 million and Vietnam's $1.53 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2971.47 2948.77 +0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1614.43 1613.75 +0.04 Bangkok 1201.80 1194.15 +0.64 Jakarta 4069.84 4075.92 -0.15 Manila 5369.98 5354.72 +0.28 Ho Chi Minh 413.83 410.73 +0.75 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2971.47 2646.35 +12.29 Kuala Lumpur 1614.43 1530.73 +5.47 Bangkok 1201.80 1025.32 +17.21 Jakarta 4069.84 3821.99 +6.48 Manila 5369.98 4371.96 +22.83 Ho Chi Minh 413.83 351.55 +17.72 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 231,790,100 267,030,230 Kuala Lumpur 104,112,500 127,863,260 Bangkok 3,561,660 4,202,490 Jakarta 2,375,642,000 2,762,885,283 Manila 120,669 100,145 Ho Chi Minh 31,521 62,068