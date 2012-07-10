BANGKOK, July 10 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets climbed in light volume on Tuesday, with Singapore and
Thai stocks advancing more than 1 percent as concerns about euro
zone debt problems eased following a bailout for beleaguered
Spanish banks.
Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 1.2
percent, regaining some lost ground from Monday. The Thai SET
index ended up 1.5 percent, rebounding from the previous
two sessions.
Malaysia's main index and Jakarta's Composite Index
posted modest gains of 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent,
respectively. The Philippine index fell 0.5 percent while
the Vietnam stock market was down 0.7 percent.
Trading volume in the region was relatively low following
fresh data from China that pointed to flagging domestic demand
in the world's No. 2 economy. Imports into China rose 6.3
percent in June from a year ago, less than half the projected
increase in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Ed
Lane)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2964.62 2929.08 +1.21
Kuala Lumpur 1624.29 1620.31 +0.25
Bangkok 1204.42 1186.95 +1.47
Jakarta 4009.68 3985.05 +0.62
Manila 5240.28 5263.74 -0.45
Ho Chi Minh 405.39 408.12 -0.67
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2964.62 2646.35 +12.03
Kuala Lumpur 1624.29 1530.73 +6.11
Bangkok 1204.42 1025.32 +17.47
Jakarta 4009.68 3821.99 +4.91
Manila 5240.28 4371.96 +19.86
Ho Chi Minh 405.39 351.55 +15.32
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 241,841,400 262,039,427
Kuala Lumpur 97,596,600 128,364,743
Bangkok 3,549,026 4,178,810
Jakarta 1,977,116,500 2,723,880,783
Manila 52,959 106,149
Ho Chi Minh 28,741 58,873