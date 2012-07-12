BANGKOK, July 12 Southeast Asian stock markets closed mostly lower on Thursday as concerns over global growth outlook prompted selling in large caps such as telecoms and a drop in oil prices weighed on energy linked shares.

Thai SET index slid 1.3 percent, retreating after notching up a 1.8 percent gain over the past two sessions. Telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl dropped 4.2 percent after Wednesday's 4.3 percent gain.

Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia also ended their two-day gains. Malaysia's benchmark index finished down 0.24 percent at 1,625.49, climbing at one point to 1,632.94, its intraday record high. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2972.04 2989.31 -0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1625.49 1629.45 -0.24 Bangkok 1193.13 1208.67 -1.29 Jakarta 3984.12 4019.13 -0.87 Manila 5205.19 5235.44 -0.58 Ho Chi Minh 408.72 407.28 +0.35 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2972.04 2646.35 +12.31 Kuala Lumpur 1625.49 1530.73 +6.19 Bangkok 1193.13 1025.32 +16.37 Jakarta 3984.12 3821.99 +4.24 Manila 5205.19 4371.96 +19.06 Ho Chi Minh 408.72 351.55 +16.26 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 202,942,600 262,151,053 Kuala Lumpur 129,177,100 130,444,810 Bangkok 3,419,053 4,186,762 Jakarta 2,669,216,500 2,734,085,650 Manila 35,066 108,026 Ho Chi Minh 43,564 57,365