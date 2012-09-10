Sept 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased on Monday with Vietnam falling to a two-week low, as investors waited for direction from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a German ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund later this week. Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse, fell 2.2 percent to its lowest close since Aug. 28 as investors dumped risky assets to switch to gold. The Fed may decide on a third round of bond buying or quantitative easing (QE3) at its Sept. 12-13 meeting, while Europe faces another testing week, with Dutch voters going to the polls and Germany's constitutional court set to rule on new powers for the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's new bailout fund, both on Wednesday. The Philippines ended 0.2 percent weak, while Singapore's Straits Times Index edged down 0.1 percent. Malaysia, which saw a foreign outflow of $27.91 million, eased 0.2 percent. Bucking the trend, Thailand and Indonesia gained 0.4 percent each. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3008.72 3011.70 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1621.04 1624.55 -0.22 Bangkok 1250.93 1246.10 +0.39 Jakarta 4160.66 4143.68 +0.41 Manila 5190.81 5201.32 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 388.88 397.51 -2.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3008.72 2646.35 +13.69 Kuala Lumpur 1621.04 1530.73 +5.90 Bangkok 1250.93 1025.32 +22.00 Jakarta 4160.66 3821.99 +8.86 Manila 5190.81 4371.96 +18.73 Ho Chi Minh 388.88 351.55 +10.62 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 290,869,300 296,139,710 Kuala Lumpur 134,242,600 134,712,070 Bangkok 7,223,116 4,315,377 Jakarta 2,234,416,500 4,925,258,300 Manila 102,098 61,414 Ho Chi Minh 48,787 39,658 ($1 = 3.1115 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)