Sept 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down for a second day on Tuesday with Malaysia falling to a more than two-month closing low as investors waited for cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a German ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund. Malaysia fell 0.4 percent to its lowest close since July 4, led by financials with large-cap CIMB Group Holdings Bhd losing 1.6 percent. "Investors are still waiting to see what is happening outside and they are not really keen to rush back to the market," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. The Fed may decide on a third round of bond buying or quantitative easing (QE3) at its two-day meeting starting on Wednesday, while Europe faces another testing week as it seeks to pull itself out from its debt woes. On Wednesday, Dutch voters will go to the polls and Germany's constitutional court is set to rule on new powers for the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's new bailout fund. Thailand lost 0.2 percent, while Indonesia and the Philippines eased 0.1 percent each. Vietnam , the region's smallest bourse, fell 0.6 percent to a two-week low. Bucking the trend, Singapore gained 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3016.40 3008.72 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1614.24 1621.04 -0.42 Bangkok 1248.32 1250.93 -0.21 Jakarta 4155.35 4160.66 -0.13 Manila 5186.05 5190.81 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 386.62 388.88 -0.58 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3016.40 2646.35 +13.98 Kuala Lumpur 1614.24 1530.73 +5.46 Bangkok 1248.32 1025.32 +21.75 Jakarta 4155.36 3821.99 +8.72 Manila 5186.05 4371.96 +18.62 Ho Chi Minh 386.62 351.55 +9.98 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 297,160,000 293,006,487 Kuala Lumpur 175,248,600 135,810,313 Bangkok 6,814,382 4,392,482 Jakarta 2,399,350,000 4,925,336,350 Manila 65,381 63,195 Ho Chi Minh 35,754 40,006 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)