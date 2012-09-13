Sept 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the day, with Malaysia and Indonesia seeing strong foreign inflows as investors remained cautiously optimistic on possible further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. Malaysia ended 0.9 percent higher on strong volume with a net foreign inflow of $43.96 million. Indonesia saw $50.19 million net offshore buying, despite the broader Jakarta index edging down 0.1 percent. The Philippines, the region's second best performer after Thailand, gained 0.6 percent to a one-month high, while Vietnam ended 0.8 percent firmer. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index ended steady at two-week high. Bucking the trend, Thailand fell 0.2 percent from a 16-year high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3030.14 3029.66 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1628.40 1613.78 +0.91 Bangkok 1257.69 1259.96 -0.18 Jakarta 4170.64 4174.10 -0.08 Manila 5240.50 5207.10 +0.64 Ho Chi Minh 391.36 388.35 +0.78 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3030.14 2646.35 +14.48 Kuala Lumpur 1628.40 1530.73 +6.38 Bangkok 1257.69 1025.32 +22.63 Jakarta 4170.64 3821.99 +9.12 Manila 5240.50 4371.96 +19.87 Ho Chi Minh 391.36 351.55 +11.32 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 278,686,000 293,268,497 Kuala Lumpur 230,334,400 138,793,537 Bangkok 4,718,852 4,602,409 Jakarta 4,271,472,000 4,964,945,000 Manila 46,997 60,827 Ho Chi Minh 37,260 40,549 ($1 = 3.0725 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jijo Jacob)