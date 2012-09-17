BANGKOK, Sept 17 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, paring earlier gains, but demand for commodities stocks such as Indonesia's Bumi Resources and Thailand's PTTEP continued as a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus bolstered cyclical stocks. Market investors appeared cautious on the outlook for the global economy and the euro zone crisis, traders said, prompting players to cash in on large-caps which rallied in the previous session following the U.S. economic stimulus news. Thailand's benchmark SET index edged up 0.19 percent at 1,278.54, the highest close since June 1996, led by a 4.6 percent jump in energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl. In Jakarta, the late reversal sent the main index down 0.04 percent, with finance index off 0.08 percent. But coal miners outperformed, including Bumi Resources , which was up 2.4 percent. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.3 percent at a one-month closing high of 3,078.72. Palm oil producer Wilmar International Ltd gained 1.5 percent but DBS Group Holdings fell 0.6 percent after Friday's 0.7 percent gain. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.51 414.66 -0.04 Singapore 3078.72 3070.42 +0.27 Kuala Lumpur -- 1642.95 -- Bangkok 1278.54 1276.12 +0.19 Jakarta 4255.28 4256.99 -0.04 Manila 5350.90 5322.47 +0.53 Ho Chi Minh 401.75 398.87 +0.72 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.51 346.30 +19.70 Singapore 3078.72 2646.35 +16.34 Kuala Lumpur -- 1530.73 +7.33 Bangkok 1278.54 1025.32 +24.70 Jakarta 4255.28 3821.99 +11.34 Manila 5350.90 4371.96 +22.39 Ho Chi Minh 401.75 351.55 +14.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 382,181,300 300,980,733 Bangkok 8,590,801 4,775,249 Jakarta 4,186,864,500 5,126,753,083 Manila 99,924 61,897 Ho Chi Minh 38,886 41,690 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)