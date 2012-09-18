BANGKOK, Sept 18 Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Tuesday, mirroring concerns about slowing global growth and the debt problems in Europe, with large caps and commodities leading the way. Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.7 percent, snapping a two-day rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. Thailand's SET index dipped 0.4 percent after a combined 1.6 percent gain on Monday and Friday. Investors booked profits on recent gainers such as financials and commodities. Among the top actively traded stocks were Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production and Indonesia's Bumi Resources each fell over 2 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 410.68 414.55 -0.93 Singapore 3067.98 3078.72 -0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1640.33 1642.95 -0.16 Bangkok 1272.86 1278.54 -0.44 Jakarta 4223.89 4255.28 -0.74 Manila 5331.13 5350.90 -0.37 Ho Chi Minh 394.51 401.75 -1.80 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 410.68 346.30 +18.59 Singapore 3067.98 2646.35 +15.93 Kuala Lumpur 1640.33 1530.73 +7.16 Bangkok 1272.86 1025.32 +24.14 Jakarta 4223.89 3821.99 +10.52 Manila 5331.13 4371.96 +21.94 Ho Chi Minh 394.51 351.55 +12.22 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 333,088,600 307,233,663 Kuala Lumpur 219,796,800 146,769,107 Bangkok 5,020,185 4,905,989 Jakarta 3,272,670,500 5,149,525,000 Manila 77,958 62,922 Ho Chi Minh 41,835 42,181 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)