BANGKOK, Oct 1 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Monday, tracking weak global equities and after a lacklustre session amid market holidays in Asia, but foreign buying pushed Malaysian shares to their highest in almost two weeks. Malaysia's key stock index gained 0.4 percent at 1,643.31, its highest close since Sept. 19. Foreign investors bought $15.14 million worth of shares while domestic institutions and retail investors were net sellers, the Malaysian bourse said. The Thai SET index ended 0.07 percent higher after a choppy session. It climbed earlier to a fresh 16-year intraday high of 1,303.68. Banking stocks gained due to optimism about third-quarter earnings, with Kasikornbank rising 1.1 percent. Weak buying interest was seen in most markets as China, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for holidays. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 415.04 -0.14 Singapore 3057.86 3060.34 -0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1643.31 1636.66 +0.41 Bangkok 1299.71 1298.79 +0.07 Jakarta 4236.29 4262.56 -0.62 Manila 5308.52 5346.10 -0.70 Ho Chi Minh 386.55 392.57 -1.53 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 346.30 +19.68 Singapore 3057.86 2646.35 +15.55 Kuala Lumpur 1643.31 1530.73 +7.35 Bangkok 1299.71 1025.32 +26.76 Jakarta 4236.29 3821.99 +10.84 Manila 5308.52 4371.96 +21.42 Ho Chi Minh 386.55 351.55 +9.96 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 141,837,800 302,245,317 Kuala Lumpur 99,866,200 148,520,083 Bangkok 4,913,236 5,514,750 Jakarta 2,931,671,000 5,547,629,117 Manila 96,422 64,603 Ho Chi Minh 29,915 44,148 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)