BANGKOK, Oct 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Friday, with Indonesia hitting an all-time closing high for a second day and Singapore ending at a two-month high, led by commodities-related stocks such as Golden Agri-Resources. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.93 percent at 4,311.31, topping Thursday's record close of 4,271.46. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose for a second session to end at 3,107.87, the highest close since Aug. 3. Palm oil companies were among actively traded, with Singapore's Golden Agri-Resources Ltd rising 2.4 percent and Indonesia's London Sumatra gaining 2.2 percent. In Bangkok, shares in top refiner Thai Oil edged up 0.4 percent due to higher gross refinery margin, and the benchmark SET index was 0.36 percent higher at 1311.35, a new 16-year closing high. Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines ended slightly lower on Friday, retreating from Thursday's closing highs. The Philippine main index was up 1.75 percent on the week, becoming Southeast Asia's best performer. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.92 417.94 +0.23 Singapore 3107.87 3086.64 +0.69 Kuala Lumpur 1660.23 1661.47 -0.07 Bangkok 1311.35 1306.63 +0.36 Jakarta 4311.31 4271.46 +0.93 Manila 5439.84 5443.74 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 388.16 384.51 +0.95 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.92 346.30 +20.97 Singapore 3107.87 2646.35 +17.44 Kuala Lumpur 1660.23 1530.73 +8.46 Bangkok 1311.35 1025.32 +27.90 Jakarta 4311.31 3821.99 +12.80 Manila 5439.84 4371.96 +24.43 Ho Chi Minh 388.16 351.55 +10.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 264,140,100 296,599,370 Kuala Lumpur 126,312,100 151,300,290 Bangkok 6,892,140 5,891,178 Jakarta 2,884,905,500 5,664,326,317 Manila 341,181 72,994 Ho Chi Minh 27,644 40,654 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)