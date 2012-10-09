BANGKOK, Oct 9 Stocks in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines edged lower on Tuesday amid broad-based sell-off in regional large caps such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co and Siam Cement Pcl as concerns about global growth dented investor sentiment. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a second session, ending at a one-week closing low of 3,065.91 while Thailand's SET index lost nearly 1 percent to the lowest close in almost two weeks. The Philippines' main index extended its loss for a third session, falling 0.7 percent to a near one-week closing low of 5,394.90. Late selling erased most of morning gains in Malaysia and Indonesia, both ending the day slightly higher. Warning about the global growth from the IMF weighed on stock markets globally. Foreign investors bought 211 million ringgit ($68.79 million) worth of Malaysian shares, while local retail and domestic institutions were net sellers, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.72 415.81 -0.02 Singapore 3065.91 3076.65 -0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1663.32 1660.22 +0.19 Bangkok 1292.48 1304.71 -0.94 Jakarta 4280.25 4268.24 +0.28 Manila 5394.90 5434.13 -0.72 Ho Chi Minh 393.67 393.45 +0.06 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.72 346.30 +20.05 Singapore 3065.91 2646.35 +15.85 Kuala Lumpur 1663.32 1530.73 +8.66 Bangkok 1292.48 1025.32 +26.06 Jakarta 4280.25 3821.99 +11.99 Manila 5394.90 4371.96 +23.40 Ho Chi Minh 393.67 351.55 +11.98 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 196,085,100 297,854,940 Kuala Lumpur 139,281,600 151,623,767 Bangkok 9,323,509 6,247,349 Jakarta 2,906,251,000 3,464,574,950 Manila 64,608 82,707 Ho Chi Minh 38,749 38,313 ($1 = 3.0675 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)